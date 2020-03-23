Enjoy Free and Unlimited Access to MyHeritage In Color™

MyHeritage revolutionized the world of online genealogy web sites when the company announced that anyone and everyone could upload black-and-white photographs to MyHeritage.com and then the web site would AUTOMATICALLY convert each photo to a color image. It works well for old photographs of people but I also found it works well for photos of houses, farms, workplaces, and a lot more. Even a black-and-white picture of Main Street in a town in the Old West works well.
Now EVERYONE can obtain FREE and unlimited access to MyHeritage In Color™ from March 23 to April 23 (that’s an entire month!), so that people everywhere can join in the fun of colorizing their black and white photos. Ordinarily only 10 photos can be colorized by users who do not have a Complete plan, but now, you can colorize as many photos as you’d like for free.
To get started, go to http://www.myheritage.com/incolor.
Colorizing photos is the perfect activity for anyone who is isolated at home. MyHeritage invites everyone to pull out their family photo albums, colorize their photos, and start reminiscing. Over the coming month, anyone who shares their colorized photos on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the hashtag #ColorBeatsCoronavirusBlues and tags @MyHeritage will enter a weekly draw. Each week MyHeritage will select one lucky winner who will receive a free MyHeritage Complete subscription!
You can read more about this new technology in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/03/myheritage-in-color-is-now-free-and-unlimited-for-one-month/ and at https://www.myheritage.com/incolor and also in my earlier articles about it at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/12/myheritage-in-color-breakthrough-feature-to-colorize-family-photos/ and at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/17/myheritage-in-color-goes-viral-over-a-million-photos-already-colorized/.
3 Comments
Thanks for the update on this! However, I still get the same error as before 3/4 through the image upload, regardless of browser (“An error occurred. Please try again later”). I think I will have to break down and write their tech support…
LikeLike
I just tried the same thing and I do not receive any errors. Also, dozens of other readers of this newsletter have already tried it and apparently did not receive any errors. Therefore. I suspect the error is caused by something unique to the software ion your computer.
LikeLike
Follow-up: The I tried in Linux (worked) and Windows (worked) then back to Mac (finally worked)… I did not contact tech support as they only had a phone number and I wasn’t going to deal with that. 😉
LikeLike