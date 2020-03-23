Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) How to Encrypt Your Files for Security

Enjoy Free and Unlimited Access to MyHeritage In Color™

UPDATE #15: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus is New, But Not Much Different from Viruses Suffered by Our Ancestors

Will This Year’s U.S. Census Be the Last?

Bob McLaren, R.I.P.

Carol Skydell, R.I.P.

A Cold Case: Thanks to Genealogy and a Persistent Forensic Pathologist, a Previously Unknown Woman’s Body has now been Identified and Buried after 99 Years

Better Business Bureau Announces New Website for COVID-19 Scams

An Earthquake of 5.7-Magnitude Rocks Salt Lake City, Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Power

New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist has Released a Collection of Searchable Early Trade and Residential Directories that Cover the Years 1816-1839

Apple Unveils new iPad Pro – Is This the Ultimate Computer for Genealogy Uses?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.