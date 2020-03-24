New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 23 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week FamilySearch added over 2 million new indexed records from Find A Grave Index, and new church and civil registrations from Bolivia, Sweden, England, Chile, Peru, South Africa, American Samoa, Brazil, Colombia, and the United States (CA, HI, LA, ME, NC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, DC, FL, IL, MD, MI, RI, SC). Some passenger, crew, passport and pension lists were also added for California, Hawaii, Maryland, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, and Rhode Island and 6000 school records for Texas.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|653
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|1,159
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Passports, 1919-1924
|5,410
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|122,998
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|219
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|1,092
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|1,127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|348
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|577
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|130
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|19
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|3,319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|8,896
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,373,848
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|5,196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|7,879
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|355
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|640
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|7,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,453
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|67,338
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records
|10,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990
|835
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|19,533
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|4,942
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992
|5,512
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|6,640
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913
|89
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|9,501
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|7,958
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|1,058
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|540
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979
|26,424
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916
|223
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Airplane Passenger Lists from Honolulu, Hawaii, 1947-1948
|1,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|10,219
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|769
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1926-1941
|482
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920
|3,368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939
|3,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950
|74,563
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Quarterly Abstracts of Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at New Orleans, 1820-1875
|76,841
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952
|379,863
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Crew Lists for various ports, 1929-1966
|337
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Davisville, Melville, Newport, and Quonset Point, Airplane Passenger and Crew Lists, 1955-1957
|2,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|758
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, School Records, 1910-1970
|6,788
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|2,829
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919
|1,454
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
