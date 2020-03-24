New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 23 March 2020

March 24, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week FamilySearch added over 2 million new indexed records from Find A Grave Index, and new church and civil registrations from Bolivia, Sweden, England, Chile, Peru, South Africa, American Samoa, Brazil, Colombia, and the United States (CA, HI, LA, ME, NC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, DC, FL, IL, MD, MI, RI, SC). Some passenger, crew, passport and pension lists were also added for California, Hawaii, Maryland, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, and Rhode Island and 6000 school records for Texas.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa  American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 653 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa  American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 1,159 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Passports, 1919-1924 5,410 0 New indexed records collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 122,998 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil  Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 219 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil  Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil  Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 1,092 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile  Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 1,127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 348 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England  England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 577 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England  England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 130 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England  England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 19 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England  England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 3,319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England  England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 8,896 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,373,848 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru  Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 5,196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru  Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 7,879 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru  Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 355 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 640 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa  South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 7,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa  South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,453 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 67,338 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records 10,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 835 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 19,533 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 4,942 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992 5,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 6,640 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 89 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 9,501 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 7,958 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 1,058 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 540 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States  Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 26,424 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916 223 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Airplane Passenger Lists from Honolulu, Hawaii, 1947-1948 1,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 10,219 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 769 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1926-1941 482 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920 3,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939 3,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950 74,563 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Quarterly Abstracts of Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at New Orleans, 1820-1875 76,841 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952 379,863 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Crew Lists for various ports, 1929-1966 337 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Davisville, Melville, Newport, and Quonset Point, Airplane Passenger and Crew Lists, 1955-1957 2,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 758 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, School Records, 1910-1970 6,788 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 2,829 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919 1,454 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

