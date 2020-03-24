Randy Majors Releases a Coronavirus Stay-at-Home and Shelter-in-Place Map

March 24, 2020

Randy Majors is a well-known programmer who creates applications from Google Maps that perform function the programmer at Google never dreamed of. To see some of his past accomplishments, read some of my past articles about his creations by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22Randy+Majors%22.

Unlike most of his early projects, Randy’s latest product is not genealogy-related. He writes:

“To try to help get the information out there, I’ve compiled and have been maintaining a live up-to-date map of all of the U.S. states, counties and cities that have implemented Stay-at-Home/Shelter-in-Place Orders (as well as states with order to close all non-essential businesses. It’s a very actively changing map as you can imagine.

“The map shows where Stay at Home, Shelter in Place and Non-essential Business Closure orders are CURRENTLY in effect or IMMINENT according to official government websites or reputable news sources.”

You can find the Coronavirus Stay-at-Home and Shelter-in-Place Map at: https://www.randymajors.com/p/coronavirus-on-google-maps.html.

