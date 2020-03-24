Site of RootsTech/London to Become a CoronaVirus Hospital

The ExCeL Centre in East London was the site of RootsTech/London in 2019 and was scheduled to also be the site of the 2020 version of of the same event. However, the RootsTech organizers decided to cancel the 2020 conference because of all the concerns with the CoronaVirus. That undoubtedly was a wise decision, as the planned site at the ExCeL Centre won’t be available.

The ExCeL Centre will be converted into a (temporary) hospital, to be called the Nightingale Hospital. The temporary base will be staffed by NHS medics with the help of the military. It will initially provide about 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen.

You can read the full story in an article by Rachel Schraer in the BBC News web site at: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-5201847 and in another article at https://londonlovesbusiness.com/military-planners-evaluate-excel-centre-to-be-turned-into-field-hospital/.

I have to wonder if the ExCeL Centre will still be a hospital in 2021.