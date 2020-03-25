Ancestry now offers FREE Access to Millions of Historical Records and Images from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

The following is an extract from an article by Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis describing the company’s actions to support our community during this time of uncertainty during the CoronaVirus pandemic. The article was published in the Ancestry Blog at https://blogs.ancestry.com/ancestry/:

Ancestry has collaborated with the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration to offer temporary free access to millions of historical records and images from the federal government. And we will continue providing free online tutorials and video courses to help people get started with family tree building. For more information, click here.

You can read the full article at: https://blogs.ancestry.com/ancestry.