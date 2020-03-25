Last Survivor of the U.S. Transatlantic Slave Trade Discovered

March 25, 2020

There may be people alive today who remember this woman! Matilda McCrear lived until 1940 – the last survivor of the transatlantic slave trade. Matilda died in Selma, Alabama, in January 1940, at the age 83 – and her rebellious life story was the last living link with slaves abducted from Africa.

Matilda had been captured by slave traders in West Africa at the age of two, arriving in Alabama in 1860 on board one of the last transatlantic slave ships. With her mother Grace, and sister Sallie, Matilda had been bought by a wealthy plantation owner called Memorable Creagh.

You can read the full story in an article by Sean Coughlan in the BBC News web site at: https://www.bbc.com/news/education-52010859.

One Comment

barbara andrews March 25, 2020 at 4:53 pm

Inspiring story/

Like

Reply

