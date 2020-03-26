10 Free Video Chat Apps to Use if You’re Social Distancing

This article is off topic. That is, it is not about genealogy, family history, DNA, or the other topics usually found in this newsletter. However, are you stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic? Use these videoconferencing options to keep in touch with family, friends and your workplace.

You may be interested in an article by Alison DeNisco Rayome in the CNet web site at: https://www.cnet.com/news/10-free-video-chat-apps-to-use-if-youre-social-distancing/.

The free video chat apps described include:

Amazon Chime, Facebook Messenger, FaceTime, Google Hangouts Meet, Houseparty, Marco Polo, Microsoft Teams, Skype, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

While not mentioned in the article by Alison DeNisco Rayome, I would also suggest Signal and Duo, two video chat apps that I use frequently. Both are available free of charge.