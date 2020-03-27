New Scottish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast is home to the fastest-growing collection of Scottish family records online.

Scotland, Ayrshire, Kilmarnock Valuation Roll 1874

Trace ancestors who owned or rented land in Kilmarnock with these valuation roll records from 1874. Transcripts with the most important family tree details, as well as digital copies of the original records can reveal:

Landlord’s and/or tenant’s names Addresses Description of the property How much rent was paid



Scotland’s valuation rolls recorded the people, properties and taxes for each county and burgh in the country between 1855 and 1996.

Scotland, Ayrshire, Kilmarnock Ratepayers 1838-1846

These unique records of ratepayers in Kilmarnock could reveal your Scottish ancestors’ names, occupations and addresses.

Local and central government officials collected these property records until The Lands Valuation (Scotland) Act, 1854 established a uniform process for valuing tenancies across the country.

Scotland, Ayrshire, Kilmarnock Voters Lists 1837-1852

We’re rounding-off our exclusive Kilmarnock collection with these fascinating electoral records. A combination of the records’ transcripts and digitised images of the original documents can reveal:

Names Occupations Addresses Your ancestor’s chosen candidate Those who didn’t vote



At the time these records were taken, the right to vote in Scotland was not universal. Only owners or tenants of residences worth more than £10 could vote, provided all of their taxes had been paid for the previous year.

Cross-referencing our new Kilmarnock records with Scottish censuses from surrounding years is a useful way to discover more details about your family and make sure you’re focusing on the right person.

Newspapers

We’ve added almost a century’s worth of pages from one new newspaper along with substantial updates to 10 titles from England and Ireland this week. Brand new to the site is:

Crewe Chronicle covering the years 1874-1887 and 1889-1972



As well as that, here is the list of papers that have had more pages added and the years covered:

