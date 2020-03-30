Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Converting PDF Files to Word Documents

UPDATE #18: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

In Honor of the Upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, MyHeritage is Offering FREE Access to all U.S. Census Records

Last Survivor of the U.S. Transatlantic Slave Trade Discovered

Funerals are the Latest Part of American Life to Move Online

How to Quickly Pull Together an Online Streaming Event

Site of RootsTech/London to Become a CoronaVirus Hospital

Randy Majors Releases a Coronavirus Stay-at-Home and Shelter-in-Place Map

Randy Majors Releases Another FREE Tool Do the Location Work for You as You Search on Ancestry.com or FamilySearch.org

Announcing a National Emergency Library to Provide Digitized Books to Students and the Public

Preservation Lab at the National Archives, St. Louis as Shown on YouTube

MyHeritage Donates 66,000 Swabs to Israel to Combat the Coronavirus

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 23 March 2020

New Scottish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Ancestry now offers FREE Access to Millions of Historical Records and Images from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

Changing Times in the Latest Map Release from TheGenealogist

Call for Lecture Proposals for NGS 2021 Family History Conference Extended to 15 April 2020

10 Free Video Chat Apps to Use if You’re Social Distancing

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

