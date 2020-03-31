Announcing “Ask The Expert” Webinars Conducted by MyHeritage

These times of self-imposed quarantines and other unpleasantness imposed by the CoronaVirus pandemic create problems but also create opportunities. One such opportunity is the ability to stay home and learn about all sorts of topics. For genealogy-related topics, MyHeritage has just announced a series of live “Ask The Expert” webinars. Yes, you can stay home and learn more about topics that interest you.

The “Ask The Expert” webinars will be conducted via the already popular GoToWebinars. The webinars will focus on the use of the MyHeritage web site and how to get more from the service. In each webinar, Chief Genealogical Officer Daniel Horowitz will explain how to use a particular feature of MyHeritage and also will answer questions from the audience.

The online webinars will be held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2pm Eastern U.S. time. The webinars are free but you do need to register in advance in order to attend each webinar.

Mark your calendar!

Here is the schedule with registration links for each of the upcoming sessions:



How to Work with U.S. Census Records https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8963085054942985483 April 02 @ 2pm EDT

As the U.S. begins collecting the 2020 census, explore the U.S. census collections in MyHeritage SuperSearch™, discover what information each one holds for you, and learn how to save these valuable genealogical insights to your family tree.

Accepting Smart Matches™ https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/917095358053186827 April 07 @ 2pm EDT

Every week MyHeritage brings you thousands of matches with other family trees, and some have lots of details that may be new to you. Learn how to best manage those matches, contact the source of the information, and effortlessly add the details to your tree.

Filling in the Details on Your Tree https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7480822434515060491 April 09 @ 2pm EDT

Go beyond the basic details (birth, marriage, and death) and record all the facts and events of your relatives’ lives with proper source citations, notes, and images.

Theory of Family Relativity™: Nailed It or Not? https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5583071962043447307 April 14 @ 2pm EDT

MyHeritage brings you Theories of Family Relativity™ to help you trace the relationship path between yourself and unknown DNA Matches. By corroborating tree and record data, Theories of Family Relativity™ provide plausible theories that may help you prove or further explore a possible relationship path.

Generate Charts and Graphics https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3865786532143811595 April 16 @ 2pm EDT

You’ve been putting so much work into your family tree — wouldn’t it be nice to have something tangible to show for it? Learn how to generate FREE charts and reports from your tree that you can print or share digitally with other family members.

Accepting Record Matches https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/824691301343306251 April 21 @ 2pm EDT

You receive thousands of matches with historical records that can add lots of valuable new details to your research. Learn how to best manage those matches, evaluate the facts, and extract the information effortlessly to your tree.

PedigreeMap™ https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4623707384960546315 April 23, @ 2pm EDT

Locations are key in tracking your family. The MyHeritage PedigreeMap™ feature takes the information from your tree and plots it on a map of the world. Learn how to make the most of this feature and review all the information on ancestral places around the world.

Consistency Checker https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2866206217681575691 April 28, @ 2pm EDT

No research is perfect; even the most seasoned genealogists can miss things. MyHeritage help you identify those errors with the Consistency Checker. Learn what we review and how to fix those inconsistencies to make your family tree more accurate.

Instant Discoveries™ https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/44911057855552781 April 30, @ 2pm EDT

MyHeritage gives new genealogists a jump-start by offering the option of adding a whole new branch of up to 50 people to your tree with one click. Learn what you need to do afterwards and how to take full advantage of this feature.