New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 30 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Find your British ancestors at FamilySearch in 1.7M new, free, historical records added this week for England, and more from Brazil, Germany, Peru, South Africa, American Samoa, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico. Millions of U.S. newspaper obituaries, military registers, naturalization records, passenger lists, and vital records were also added for Alabama, Arizona, California, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|2,939
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|2,863
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|87,916
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|1,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,303
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,811
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|188
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England Births and Christenings, 1538-1975
|1,596,927
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England Marriages, 1538–1973
|44,126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|3,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|472
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|6,514
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992
|18,446
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|19,806
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany Births and Baptisms, 1558-1898
|712,169
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|1,053
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|20,019
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|30,732
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,913
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,772
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|16,778
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|7,354
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama Marriages, 1816-1957
|14,342
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955
|40,724
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|24,137
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at San Francisco from Insular Possessions, 1907-1911
|7,515
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010
|3,201
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|United States
|California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990
|178
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|1,224
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945
|50,156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Pensacola, Passenger lists of citizens and aliens arriving and departing at Pensacola, Florida, 1924-1948
|2,174
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|66,679
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Conveyances, 1770-1957
|934
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|9,187
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992
|300
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Eastern and Western Districts, Naturalization Records, 1837-1993
|148,132
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi Marriages, 1800-1911
|121,110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|38,677
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|17,974
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, Naturalization Records, 1868-1924
|14
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio Marriages, 1800-1958
|629
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865
|171,992
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|31,586
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Births and Christenings, 1867-1931
|36,704
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|26,072
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|967,748
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York, Index to Passengers Arriving at New York City, compiled 1944-1948
|4,336
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|4,207
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Uintah County Naturalization and Citizenship Records, 1888-1929
|295
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|1,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Crew Lists of Ship Arrivals, 1922-1956
|17,109
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979
|3,741
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments