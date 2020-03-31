New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 30 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Find your British ancestors at FamilySearch in 1.7M new, free, historical records added this week for England, and more from Brazil, Germany, Peru, South Africa, American Samoa, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico.  Millions of U.S. newspaper obituaries, military registers, naturalization records, passenger lists, and vital records were also added for Alabama, Arizona, California, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 2,939 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 2,863 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 87,916 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,303 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,811 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 188 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England Births and Christenings, 1538-1975 1,596,927 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England Marriages, 1538–1973 44,126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 3,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 472 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 6,514 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992 18,446 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 19,806 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany Births and Baptisms, 1558-1898 712,169 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 1,053 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 20,019 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 30,732 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,913 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,772 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 16,778 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 7,354 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama Marriages, 1816-1957 14,342 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955 40,724 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 24,137 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at San Francisco from Insular Possessions, 1907-1911 7,515 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 3,201 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
United States California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 178 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 1,224 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945 50,156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Pensacola, Passenger lists of citizens and aliens arriving and departing at Pensacola, Florida, 1924-1948 2,174 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 66,679 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Conveyances, 1770-1957 934 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 9,187 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992 300 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Eastern and Western Districts, Naturalization Records, 1837-1993 148,132 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi Marriages, 1800-1911 121,110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 38,677 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 17,974 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, Naturalization Records, 1868-1924 14 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio Marriages, 1800-1958 629 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865 171,992 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 31,586 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Births and Christenings, 1867-1931 36,704 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 26,072 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 967,748 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York, Index to Passengers Arriving at New York City, compiled 1944-1948 4,336 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 4,207 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Uintah County Naturalization and Citizenship Records, 1888-1929 295 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 1,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Crew Lists of Ship Arrivals, 1922-1956 17,109 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 3,741 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

