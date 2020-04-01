It’s April Fools’ Day, but Understandably, Not Many People are in a Joking Mood. Here is a Genealogy Alternative.

All Fools’ Day is an annual custom on April 1 consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. While the jokes and hoaxes may be in various forms, it is common for online publications to publish a misleading article that first appears to be factual, then at the end of that article, the author reveals the joke is on the reader.

I was going to write an April Fools’ article this year, but my heart really wasn’t in it. Sitting in my self-imposed CoronaVirus isolation, filled with anxiety and depression, I simply could not dream up any suitable joke or hoax. However, since I had lots of time available, I whiled away the hours by surfing the web, often looking for humorous articles in an attempt to improve my mental outlook. Then I found “it!”

In this case, “it” is a song that is really a joke, reveals a hoax near the end of the song, and even features a young man who finds a surprise in his family tree. OK, it isn’t an April Fool’s joke but it has all the required elements to be published in a genealogy-related newsletter.

“Shame and Scandal in the Family” is a reggae song I first heard some years ago while I was in the Caribbean. I suspect all genealogists can sympathize with this young man’s problem!

The story follows a young Trinidadian man in search of a wife.

“Shame and Scandal in the Family” was written by calypso singer Sir Lancelot. It was later recorded by folksingers Odetta and Burl Ives and later still by Trini Lopez and by Trinidadian calypsonian Lord Melody. In 1964, The Kingston Trio included a live performance of the song. Other versions have been recorded in several different languages by still other artists. The lyrics vary slightly in the numerous versions.

You can listen to Shawn Elliot’s version in the following video. Watch the lyrics closely:

Woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

Woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

In Trinidad there was a family

With much confusion as you will see

It was a mama and a papa and a boy who was grown

He wanted to marry, have a wife of his own

Found a young girl that suited him nice

Went to his papa to ask his advice

His papa said: “Son, I have to say no,

This girl is your sister, but your mama don’t know”

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

A week went by and the summer came ’round

Soon the best cook in the island he found

He went to his papa to name the day

His papa shook his head and to him did say

“You Can’t marry this girl, I have to say no

This girl is your sister, but your mama don’t know”

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

He went to his mama and covered his head

And told his mama what his papa had said

His mama she laughed, she say, “Go man, go

Your daddy ain’t your daddy, but your daddy don’t know.”

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family

Oh, woe is me

Shame and scandal in the family