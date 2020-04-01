MyHeritage Announces a “Stay at Home” DNA Sale, a Steep Discount on MyHeritage DNA to Encourage You to Stay Home

The following is an announcement from MyHeritage:
Your health and safety are of utmost importance to us at MyHeritage. In light of the unfolding global situation, we strongly encourage all our users to practice social distancing and adhere closely to the instructions outlined by your local government and health authorities.
We understand that it’s not easy to stay cooped up at home, and we’d like to do what we can to sweeten the deal. For that reason, we’ve decided to offer the MyHeritage DNA kit at a steep discount throughout the month of April. The price is $39 US and includes Free Shipping on 2+ kits. This is the lowest price ever for these DNA kits!
MyHeritage DNA kits are shipped to your home address and you can take the test at home. Your results will be available within 4–6 weeks and will be accessible online. You’ll receive an email when they’re ready.
We know a discounted DNA kit isn’t going to make the difficulties of isolation go away or alleviate the worry you may be experiencing for your loved ones. Still, we believe it’s important to have something to look forward to in these uncertain times, and we hope that taking the opportunity to learn about your origins and find new family members will help bring a little joy and excitement to you and your family while we wait out this crisis together. It might also make an excellent gift to send to a family member you are unable to visit at this time.
The Stay at Home sale ends on April 30. Click here to purchase your kit now.
