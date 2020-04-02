Because of the CoronaVirus, Genealogical.com is Making 750 eBooks Available Online

Quoting from an announcement by Genealogical.com:

Here is another quote from the details of the three-month subscription:

“While so many of us are in our homes looking for ways to make good use of this troubling time, Genealogical.com is making an unprecedented offer. You can access our entire e-book collection with a one-time, special three-month subscription. Subscribe today and acquire a 750-book collection of the best publications in genealogy, and, at the same time, help us sustain our staff and our authors through this difficult time.

“Our eBook collection is both vast and diverse. You will discover more than 150 how-to titles on American and European genealogy. These include titles on genealogy best practices; research methods and sources; directories of state and country record collections; special topics in genealogy such as the census, land records, church records, and more.

“The remaining 600 titles contain millions of references to individuals and their families. Here you will find books focused primarily, but not entirely, on families who settled in America east of the Mississippi River and mostly along the Eastern Seaboard. Almost all these families arrived here before the Civil War and a majority did so prior to 1800. This collection consists of compiled genealogies; and source record collections including records of birth, death, marriage, land ownership and transfer, probate, military service, immigration, and many more. No other single collection will take you as far back in time as this one.”

The first announcement is available at https://library.genealogical.com/shelf/bonanza while the much more detailed explanation may be found at https://genealogical.com/2020/03/31/epub-special-limited-time-offer/.