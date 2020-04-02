ISBGFH DNA Virtual Institute Registration is Now Open

The following announcement was written by the International Society for British Genealogy and Family History:

DNA VIRTUAL INSTITUTE SEPTEMBER 8&9, 2020 REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The International Society for British Genealogy and Family History is pleased to announce that registration for the DNA Virtual Institute by Dr Maurice Gleeson is now OPEN!

The virtual institute will run over two days and all presentations will be LIVE so seats are limited. The presentations will be held on September 8 & 9, 2020.

Topics to be covered:

What is your goal? Unleashing the power of “Ethnicity Estimates” Maximising your exposure to the DNA databases Privacy, Anonymity & Data Protection Sorting your matches into Paternal & Maternal matches Assigning matches to a particular ancestral line Using “tools” to maximum effect Combining DNA & paper record research Hooking your matches & keeping them engaged When to use Y, mitochondrial & X-DNA



Key Take-Home Messages will be illustrated by Case Studies throughout

Fees for the 2-day DNA Virtual Institute are $139usd for non-members of the ISBGFH and $124usd for ISBGFH members. Access to the recordings will remain open until October 31.

As with our in-person British Institute, Dr Gleeson will be available, for a fee, and on a limited basis, to provide one-on-one consultations. He will be doing this on September 10 & 11 and will be done via Skype.

You can register for these limited spaces as part of your registration to the DNA Virtual Institute. Register at: https://www.isbgfh.com/DNA-VIRTUAL-INSTITUTE.

Any questions can be sent to Christine Woodcock at webinars@isbgfh.com