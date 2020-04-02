Kansas City’s WWI Museum is Avoiding Layoffs by Giving Employees Thousands of Pages From Its Archives to Digitize

I wonder if other museums, companies, or even the larger genealogy societies could do something like this. Of course, there are major issues to be solved, but an article by Alisha Ebrahimji published in the CNN web site shows that one museum is using its employees to transcribe records:

“A museum in Kansas City, Missouri is avoiding laying off its employees during the coronavirus pandemic by giving some of them a big project to take on.

“The National WWI Museum and Memorial said it is moving 10 of its employees to a team dedicated to digitizing thousands of letters, diaries and journals.

“Three of the 40 people who work at the museum were already working on digitizing and transcribing collection materials from World War I, Mike Vietti, Director of Marketing, Communications and Guest Services at the National WWI Museum and Memorial told CNN.

“Now it will be a bigger effort, one that will also prevent people from losing their jobs.”

The full story is much longer and may be found at: https://www.cnn.com/style/article/digitize-wwi-documents-museum-trnd/index.html.

My thanks to newsletter reader Roger Barnes for telling me about this story.