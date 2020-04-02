“Roots Less Traveled”, a New Television Series Co-Produced by Ancestry®, to Debut on NBC April 4

The following is an announcement written by Ancestry®:

We’re excited to announce we have a new television show debuting on NBC which features real people and their personal discoveries! From the comfort of your own couch, you can tag along each week as Roots Less Traveled follows a pair of family members​ who bond over their joint quest to learn more about their shared family history.

NOTE for newsletter readers outside the USA: NBC is an American television network. Roots Less Traveled probably will not be available in your country.

The series features relatives as they set out on an adventure to solve mysteries in their family tree. From rumors of ancestors aboard the Titanic to stories of homesteaders forging a new path for future generations, the duos discover the truth behind the tales that have been passed down for generations, revealing the inspiring lives their ancestors led. In partnership with Ancestry®, they learn how their past has shaped their present and through this shared journey how family bonds are deepened.

Roots Less Traveled joins the Saturday NBC morning programming block, The More You Know, beginning April 4, 2020. Please check your local listings for further details. Episodes will also stream on NBC.com and Hulu.

Here are some fun facts about Roots Less Traveled by the numbers!

This season, we visit 7 locations across the U.S., Cuba and Mexico.

14 people take this journey of a lifetime.

Faruq Tauheed is the show’s 1 host.

Over 800 hours of family history research went into this series.

The 7 family trees created for this season include 460 people and 1,280 records.

Tune in for 7 great stories and 1 “best of” episode starting April 4. Don’t forget to check your local listings.