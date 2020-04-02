Vivid-Pix Announces “Round Tuit!” Education Program — Free & Low-Cost Online Family History Genealogy Activities for Quarantined Adults, Kids & Families

Free and $1.99 Online Programs Keep Adults, Kids, Families, & the Secluded

Savannah, GA, April 2, 2020 — Vivid-Pix www.vivid-pix.com, announced today the Vivid-Pix “Round Tuit!” (Get Around to It!) Online Education Program at https://vivid-pix.com/education that helps people during quarantine with classes priced for free or $1.99 to organize family photos and learn about their family history with the help of the world’s most respected historians, genealogists, and educators. The series is hosted by Daniel Earl www.familyhistoryguy.net and will be broadcast live each Tuesday and Friday evening, starting April 3rd, and available to view on demand at www.vivid-pix.com/education .

During this COVID-19 Quarantine, it’s the Right Time to Get “Round Tuit!” to Organize Family Photos & History – Genealogy is the Second Most Popular Hobby in U.S.

Coronavirus COVID-19 home quarantine measures throughout most of the U.S. are putting a lot of pressure on families, individuals, and businesses in many different ways. People are looking for new and interesting ways to safely keep themselves and their children active and entertained to combat boredom, stress, and seclusion when isolated indoors. Now’s the time to organize and learn! Most people have boxes of photos and documents, in a closet, basement, attic, computer drive, and in photo albums and frames, that they’ve always wanted to organize. The Vivid-Pix online program teaches people how to organize, scan, improve, tag, store, and share photos and document memories and finally get started researching genealogy/family history to feel more connected to family and friends.

The Vivid-Pix Round Tuit! site at https://vivid-pix.com/education helps:

Individuals and Families : provides interesting, entertaining, and educational activities during long hours indoors.

Libraries: serves communities with closed libraries to shift to online programming and education.

Churches/Community Centers: allows congregations, church missions, and community services to continue to be served.

Societies: allows societies to continue to communicate with members who are unable to meet.

Businesses and Speakers : provides speaking outlets for people whose conferences and meetings have been cancelled.

Historians and genealogy organizations participating include:

Kenyatta D. Berry: Topic – African American Genealogy. Berry is Host, Genealogy Roadshow (PBS), author of The Family Tree Toolkit, 2019 Honorary Chair for Preservation Week and contributor to The New York Times “1619 Project.”

Blaine Bettinger, The Genetic Genealogist: Topic – Genetic Genealogy . Bettinger examines the intersection of traditional genealogical techniques and modern genetic research, known as “genetic genealogy.”

Pat Erickson & Russ Worthington of Dear Myrtle Blog : Topic – Zoom Conferencing . Erickson and Worthington are e ducators and prolific writers of the award-winning top 5 family history DearMYRTLE Genealogy Blog, The Organized Genealogist Facebook Group, YouTube channel, and Google+ genealogy community.

Kirsty Gray, Family Wise Limited: Topic – British Genealogy. One of the leading genealogists in the UK and the only UK genealogy firm with a High Street presence. Gray leads a large team of genealogists who provide expert guidance on family history matters from adoption and DNA, legal/probate research, and more, as well as lecturing the world over.

Miyamoto Loretta Jensen: Topic – Polynesian and Pacific Isles Genealogy . A 2018 BYU graduate, Miya is a young professional genealogist who emphasizes her research in Polynesian family history and genealogy.

Peggy Lauritzen : Topic – Migration Trails to Ohio . A former Family History Director, she is a frequent speaker at genealogical societies, workshops, seminars, and webinars, including The Ohio Genealogical Society, The Ohio State University, and Brigham Young University.

Judy Russell, Legal Genealogist : Topic – The Law and a Reasonably Exhaustive Search . Russell is a leading genealogist with a law degree who writes and lectures on topics ranging from using court records in family history to understanding DNA testing.

David Ryan (MA DIPGEN): Topic – Irish Genealogy. Ryan is a genealogist and oral historian based in Cork City, Ireland, who has worked as a professional genealogist for the past six years as a researcher with the Cork Folklore Project, a community based oral history project in Cork City.

Katherine Schober, SK Translations: Topic – German Genealogy . As a St. Louis native with German ancestry and a love for languages, Schober earned both her Bachelor and Master Degree’s in German and is a German-English translator with a focus on genealogy.

Diahan Southard, Your DNA Guide: Topic – DNA . A microbiologist for the Sorenson Molecular Genealogy Foundation, Southard created a correlated genetic and genealogical database.

Maureen Taylor, The Photo Detective ® : Topic – Photo Organization . Maureen Taylor, the Photo Detective , is an internationally renowned expert in historic photo identification, preservation, and genealogical research.

Amie Tennan t, The Genealogy Reporter : Topic – State Census Records . Tennant is a professional genealogist, internationally known speaker, and writer for NGS Magazine, the Ohio Genealogical Society News, OGS Quarterly, and Legacy News.

Rich Venezia, Rich Roots Genealogy: Topic – Immigration Records . Venezia is an expert in 20th century immigrant research and a nationally-recognized genealogist and lecturer, former researcher for PBS’ “Genealogy Roadshow” and The Travel Channel’s “Follow Your Past.”

Rick Voight, Vivid-Pix : Topic – Restoring Old Photos and Documents. Voight is a lifelong snapshooter and photography visionary in the imaging business for decades with leading photography companies, such as Vivid-Pix, Hewlett-Packard, and Kodak.

Katherine Willson, Social Media Genealogy : Topic – Genealogy on Facebook . Willson is a dynamic genealogy lecturer at national conferences and author of The Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’ve been in the photo business for 35 years and ‘Around To It’ is on everyone’s mind – getting around to organizing analog and digital images and researching your family history,” said Rick Voight, Founder & CEO, Vivid-Pix. “This is what prompted me to begin work helping family historians around the globe.

A Vivid-Pix restored picture says a thousand words and brings back memories of the past.”

The Vivid-Pix “Round Tuit!” photo and genealogy training program is available immediately at: https://vivid-pix.com/education with low-cost classes priced for free or $1.99. For more information, see: https://vivid-pix.com .

About Vivid-Pix

The one-stop solution for family historians, genealogists, and hobbyists, Vivid-Pix RESTORE patented artificial intelligence software automatically restores old, faded sepia, black and white, and color photographs and documents and provides image organization, editing, and searchable IPTC and EXIF compliant metadata tagging. The U.S. Patent Office has awarded a patent to Vivid-Pix for its image processing techniques used to automatically correct faded images. Vivid-Pix RESTORE is available for Mac and Windows for $49.99 at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/buy.html , with a no credit card required free trial at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/free-trial.html . For more information, see the website at: https://vivid-pix.com/ .