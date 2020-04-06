Update: MyHeritage is Offering FREE Access to all U.S. Census Records and the Offer Has Been Extended through April 12, 2020

· April 6, 2020 · Announcements, Online Sites, Sponsor · No Comments

On March 30, I wrote about an offer by MyHeritage: “To mark this once-a-decade milestone, searching and viewing all of MyHeritage’s U.S. census collections is completely FREE from now until April 5th, 2020.” Click here to see that announcement.

Now MyHeritage has announced, “We’re extending our free access to all U.S. Census records on MyHeritage for one more week. Searching and viewing all of our U.S. census collections is completely free through April 12, 2020.”

Click here to explore the collection.

