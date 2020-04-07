How to Digitize Your Most Important Documents

April 7, 2020 · Preservation

The New York Times has published an article by J. D. Biersdorfer that I will suggest should be required reading by every genealogist. Here is a quote:

“But even if you’re already backing up your digital files, do you have a backup plan for your one-of-a-kind documents and photos that you have only on paper — like birth certificates, marriage licenses and military-discharge papers?

“Scanning copies of your personal papers creates a digital archive that can also be used as a backup, especially if you have the files password-protected and stored in a secure location. And even if you don’t have a document scanner, you can create your personal archive with a smartphone, a few apps and a bit of time. Here’s a guide to getting started.”

The article isn’t written for the genealogy audience but it does include a lot of common-sense information FOR most everyone, including genealogists.

How to Digitize Your Most Important Documents may be found at: https://nyti.ms/2JOFgsk.

