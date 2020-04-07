New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 April 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Inspect over 13 million New York Land Records, US Newspaper obituaries, and American Medical Association physician records newly added this week to historical collections at FamilySearch. Find English and Welsh ancestors in the National Index of Wills and Administrations, and family names in church and civil registrations for Brazil, England, Peru, the Netherlands, South Africa, Chili, American Samoa, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the United States (CA, DC, HI, IA, LA, ME, MI, NE, NC, OH, SC, SD, TX, VA, WI).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|2,508
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|3,050
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|112,285
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|2,103
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|9,076
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,474
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|8,535
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|67,231
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|16,011
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|867
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|24
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|6,148
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|17,866
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|2,433
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|63,489
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|28,722
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|37,389
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,816
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|19,996
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,093
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911
|128
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|26,698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|3,089
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001
|21,337
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010
|955
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|United States
|California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|1,160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|61,523
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|22,040
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|306,859
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Naturalization Records, 1855-1989
|143,504
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|22,168
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986
|10,097
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977
|19,967
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|60
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|7,927
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|1,457
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|64,767
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|2,004,126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908-1910
|6,254
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|10,815,836
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|8,403
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|3,546
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979
|132
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
