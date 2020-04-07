New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 April 2020

April 7, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Inspect over 13 million New York Land Records, US Newspaper obituaries, and American Medical Association physician records newly added this week to historical collections at FamilySearch. Find English and Welsh ancestors in the National Index of Wills and Administrations, and family names in church and civil registrations for Brazil, England, Peru, the Netherlands, South Africa, Chili, American SamoaJamaica, Puerto Rico and the United States (CA, DC, HI, IA, LA, ME, MI, NE, NC, OH, SC, SD, TX, VA, WI).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 2,508 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 3,050 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 112,285 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 2,103 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 9,076 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,474 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 8,535 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957 67,231 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 16,011 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 867 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 24 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 6,148 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 17,866 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 2,433 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 63,489 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 28,722 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 37,389 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,816 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 19,996 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,093 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911 128 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 26,698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 3,089 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001 21,337 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 955 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
United States California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 1,160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 61,523 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 22,040 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 306,859 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Naturalization Records, 1855-1989 143,504 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 22,168 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 10,097 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977 19,967 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 60 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 7,927 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 1,457 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 64,767 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 2,004,126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908-1910 6,254 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 10,815,836 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Recruits for the Polish Army in France, 1917-1919 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 8,403 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 3,546 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 132 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

