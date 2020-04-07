You Can Help the National Archives UK Uncover WW1 Ships Crew Logs

April 7, 2020

According to the IanVisits blog:

“If you’re stuck at home and want to do something good, then the National Archives [of Great Britain] is seeking volunteers to help transcribe First World War Royal Navy service records for a free online database it is building.

“Service records for the First World War can provide information about individuals and their lives. However, as crew lists for ships and submarines during this period rarely survive, it is difficult for researchers to determine who was on a ship or in a certain battle together.

“Royal Navy: First World War – Lives at Sea is a fully-searchable online resource, hosted by the National Maritime Museum, which provides researchers with crew lists that have been reconstructed from transcribed service records.

“The project aims to facilitate and promote new research into topics such as mortality rates, invalidity, the areas men were recruited from and the type of tradesmen enlisted.”

You can learn more at https://www.ianvisits.co.uk/blog/2020/04/06/help-the-national-archives-uncover-ww1-ships-crew-logs/.

