Announcing $20 off all New Memberships from American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society

The following announcement was written by American Ancestors / New England Historic Genealogical Society:

American Ancestors and NEHGS, America’s founding genealogical organization, has announced a special discount on new memberships during the month of April 2020. Given the unprecedented global health crisis, with individuals remaining at home, the organization is offering a $20 discount on any new annual membership for a limited time to encourage others to engage in the rewarding activity of researching family history. Throughout April, the cost of a new, individual, annual membership has been reduced to $74.95.

American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) is the nation’s most comprehensive resource for family history research. Members have access to expert family history services through the organization’s staff, original published scholarship, its data-rich website at AmericanAncestors.org, outstanding online educational opportunities, and a state-of-the-art research center located in downtown Boston, Mass. American Ancestors helps family historians of all levels explore their past and understand their families’ unique place in history.

An annual, individual membership with American Ancestors includes:

Access to more than 1.4 billion searchable names on AmericanAncestors.org

Quarterly delivery of the magazine American Ancestors and the flagship journal of American genealogy, the Register

$20/hour discounts on research-for-hire and consultations

10% discount on books published by NEHGS (some restrictions and exclusions apply)

Free admission to the NEHGS library in Boston, Mass., and special collections

The Weekly Genealogist e-newsletter

Free access to the NEHGS Ask-a-Genealogist service

Savings of up to 30% off the best available rate at participating hotels reserved through HistoricHotels.org and HistoricHotelsWorldWide.com

Standard access to American AncesTREES, an online family tree program

This special offer is available from American Ancestors through April 30, 2020. It may be purchased online at AmericanAncestors.org/april20off or by contacting the Member Services Division at membership@nehgs.org or by telephone at 888-296-3447.