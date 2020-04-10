New & Exclusive Parish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by FindMyPast:

Northumberland and Durham Memorial Inscriptions

Over 22,000 new records covering 18 parishes across the North East of England have been added to this comprehensive collection. Memorial inscriptions can reveal excellent details for your family tree including:

Your ancestors’ names Their birth, death and burial dates Their ages when they died The messages inscribed on their memorials Where they were buried Their religious denominations



The records consist of transcriptions with the most important details and a small number of original memorial images that can uncover even more. The parishes covered in this latest release are:

Croxdale, St Bartholomew with records dating 1847-1986 Easington, St Mary with records dating 1698-1934 East Rainton, St Cuthbert with records dating 1863-1994 Gateshead, St Mary with records dating 1632-1898 Heworth, St Mary with records dating 1654-2017 Lamesley, St Andrew with records dating 1621-1992 Seaham, St Mary the Virgin with records dating 1696-1993 Bedlington, St Cuthbert with records dating 1699-1994 Beltingham, St Cuthbert with records dating 1760-1993 Haltwhistle, Holy Cross with records dating 1742-1908 Hebron, St Cuthbert with records dating 1718-1993 Hexham, St Andrews Cemetery with records dating 1675-1940 Ingram, St Michael & All Angels with records dating 1675-1994 Jesmond, St Andrew’s Cemetery with records dating 1831-2002 Longhirst, St John the Evangelist with records dating 1864-1994 Ovingham, St Mary the Virgin with records dating 1631-1963 Rothbury, All Saints with records dating 1688-1978 Ulgham, St John the Baptist with records dating 1621-1994



All of this week’s new additions have been provided by our partners at the Northumberland and Durham Family History Society.

Northumberland Baptisms

Thousands of additional transcripts of baptism records from seven Northumberland parishes have joined this collection as follows:

Bywell, St Andrew with records dating 1668-1901 Corbridge, St Andrew with records dating 1716-1747 Swinburne, St Mary with records dating 1828-1859 Widdrington, Holy Trinity with records dating 1698-1912 Wooler, St Mary with records dating 1764-1812



Baptism records help to unlock vital details about one of the biggest events in your relative’s early life. As well as basics like names and dates, you can expect to discover their local church and parish name and, importantly, their parents’ names to get your family research back another generation.

Northumberland Marriages

Marriage records from St Peter’s Church, Cambois have been added to the site and you won’t find them elsewhere online.

These latest additions join the largest collection of UK parish records online at Findmypast. View our UK parish map for more detail.

Marriage records are some of the most important sources for learning about your family’s past. They can reveal the couples’ names and ages, when and where they were married, their fathers’ names and the names of any witnesses

Durham Baptisms

We’ve also added over 4,400 exclusive baptism records covering these four Durham parishes:

Denton, St Mary with records dating 1813-1839 Hurworth, All Saints with records dating 1561-1799 Kirk Merrington, St John the Evangelist with records dating 1579-1602 Pittington, St Laurence with records dating 1574-1622



If you’ve got roots in North East England, these newest records are bound to keep you busy this Easter weekend. We’d love to hear about your discoveries and how they’ve helped shape your family story.

Newspapers

Three new publications from England and Ireland, and updates to another make for an exciting week of discoveries in our ever-growing newspaper archives. Brand new to the collection this week are:

Englishman’s Overland Mail covering the years 1864-1905, 1907-1922 and 1926-1928 Halifax Guardian covering the years 1843-1844, 1847-1850, 1852-1854, 1868-1869, 1884, 1889, 1894, 1900-1902, 1912, 1918 and 1921 Midland Tribune covering the years 1881-1912



As well as those brand new titles, Halifax Express has been updated with issues from 1835-1837.

You can learn more about parish records and newspapers with our extensive family records guides and pick up some handy tips and tricks for making the most of them in our help hub.