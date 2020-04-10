The entire world seems to be facing economic turmoil. A recession is already upon us and it looks like that recession may turn into a “Great Depression.” How will we cope with it? The answer is to look back and find out what our ancestors did when they faced a similar situation.
Roberta Estes writes a great blog called DNA Explained. She usually sticks to DNA-related and genealogy-related topics. However, she recently stepped out of that role and described how her mother, grandmother, and other ancestors handled the Great Depression of 1929 through 1939.
The article brought back many memories of my parents describing their lives during the same years. The same article also reminded me that all is not lost. As the old saying goes, “This, too, will pass.”
For a reminder of past history, you can read The Influence of the Great Depression and How It’s Saving Us Right Now by Roberta Estes at https://bit.ly/2XqeGxR.
“We’re all in this together.”
You hit the nail on the head with this one, Dick. I read her blog two days ago and it brought back many memories. I had never considered how much the restrictions and shortages of life in the depression and the war that followed were similar to the “difficulties” we are experiencing today. To me, it was just a time when I was growing up and going to school. I got to thinking how my nieces, nephews, and their children have never had to face any of the challenges of those years, and I have started writing some vignettes about growing up in those years. I will share them with the younger generations.
