The entire world seems to be facing economic turmoil. A recession is already upon us and it looks like that recession may turn into a “Great Depression.” How will we cope with it? The answer is to look back and find out what our ancestors did when they faced a similar situation.

Roberta Estes writes a great blog called DNA Explained. She usually sticks to DNA-related and genealogy-related topics. However, she recently stepped out of that role and described how her mother, grandmother, and other ancestors handled the Great Depression of 1929 through 1939.

The article brought back many memories of my parents describing their lives during the same years. The same article also reminded me that all is not lost. As the old saying goes, “This, too, will pass.”

For a reminder of past history, you can read The Influence of the Great Depression and How It’s Saving Us Right Now by Roberta Estes at https://bit.ly/2XqeGxR.

“We’re all in this together.”