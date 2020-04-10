Utah Governor Orders All Adults Entering the State to Disclose Their Travel Plans

This may put a damper on some genealogists’ plans to visit Salt Lake City, including for next month’s (still scheduled) NGS conference. It isn’t a complete travel ban, but the new ruling certainly will have a chilling effect on travel to Utah:

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (shown above) issued an executive order yesterday requiring adults entering the state to disclose their travel plans in the latest state-led crackdown on domestic travel amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which went into effect this morning, applies to all adults regardless of how they enter the state. The governor’s office said Thursday visitors will get instructions on how to register their travel plans via an automatic text message when they arrive in the state.

“I am impressed with the extraordinary things that Utahns are doing each day to help one another stay safe and stay home. In recent days, however, we have seen an uptick in travel on our roads,” Herbert said in a statement. “We need to limit our travel to essential purposes only.”

You can read more in an article by Paul LeBlanc in CNN at: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/politics/utah-coronavirus-travel-restriction/index.html and in an article by Ben Winslow in the KSTU web site at: https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/04/travel-declarations-will-be-required-for-people-entering-utah-to-slow-the-spread-of-coronavirus/.