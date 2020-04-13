Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Turn any Smartphone into a Scanner and Document Management System with OCR Capabilities

UPDATE #23: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

Utah Governor Orders All Adults Entering the State to Disclose Their Travel Plans

How the Telephone Failed its Big Test During 1918’s Spanish Flu Pandemic

The Influence of the Great Depression and How It’s Saving Us Right Now

How to Digitize Your Most Important Documents

Browsing Through the Salem Witch Trial Documents

You Can Help the National Archives UK Uncover WW1 Ships Crew Logs

Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in March 2020

Isle of Man Online Newspaper Archive Made Free During Corona Virus Outbreak

New & Exclusive Parish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 April 2020

TheGenealogist Announces Free Genealogy Records to Encourage Beginners to Stay at Home and Research Their Family Tree

Announcing $20 off all New Memberships from American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society

The Best RSS Readers and News Aggregation Apps

Update: How to Get Microsoft Office for Free in 2020

