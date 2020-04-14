Genealogy Provides the Strength to Persevere

According to an article by Libby Copeland in the Psychology Today web site, knowing your family’s past can help you get through a crisis. She quotes Jason Harrison, a manager at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City:

“Your ancestors’ story is part of your story. Understanding what they experienced, and what they did, better helps you understand yourself.”

Spanish Flu – 1918-1919

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps over this nation, Copeland believes genealogy provides context to our suffering, and the strength to persevere. She also states:

“Without genealogy, people from the past can feel abstract to us; looked at in aggregate, a tragedy like the Spanish Flu can melt into an abstract horror. But when you have a connection to someone who went through such a tragedy, the circumstances are much more real and relatable. And if the people of the past are real to us, this means we are not so different from them. This means they have much to teach us.”

You can find this rather interesting article at: https://bit.ly/3bdIRfG.

