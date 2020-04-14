New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 April 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Probe 25 million new, historical Death Index Records for Insee, France, and nearly 4 million more death and burial records for England this week on FamilySearch. Look for more ancestors in new indexed vital records from France, England, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia, Denmark, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Sierra Leone, American Samoa and South Africa.  Records added from the United States were from AL, AZ, CA, DE, DC, FL, GA, HA, ID, IA, LA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NJ, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA Wi, and WY. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 2,688 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 4,217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 7,295 0 New indexed records collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 18,869 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 6,313 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 6,324 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 465 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,388 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 25,725 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 40,100 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936 23,762 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980 161,613 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England Death Record,1998-2015 3,293,133 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 2,737 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 3,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 104 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 20,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950 54,552 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 1,094 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 15,065 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Insee Social Security Death Index, 1970-2019 25,030,960 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Paris, Marriage Records, 1860-1918 270,180 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Roma, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1863-1930 179,644 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 23,598 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 1,679 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 25,829 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,246 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,038 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 18,328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 5,270 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 557 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000 14 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 18,652 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 963 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001 3,535 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 1,927 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records 21 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 277 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
United States Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 834 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945 29 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Pensacola, Passenger lists of citizens and aliens arriving and departing at Pensacola, Florida, 1924-1948 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 10,386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 341 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 151,011 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 903 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990 115 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 2,550 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 28,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 352 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917 57,770 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001 396,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905 229 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 226 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 263,783 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938 3,988 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 185 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Essex County, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Burials, 1776-1979 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 20,406 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936 4,743 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 46,810 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Rose Hill Burial Park, Interment cards, 1917-1982 726 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 3,002 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931 24,009 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 54 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960 95 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 57,834 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 4,800 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, El Paso, Applications for Non-Resident Aliens Border Crossing Identification Cards, 1945-1952 440 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959 1,337 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 97,577 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908-1910 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 7,739 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont, Passenger Lists, 1895-1924 102,351 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 2,957 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wyoming, Reclaim the Records, State Archives Vital Records, 1908-1966 1,592 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah

