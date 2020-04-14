New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 April 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Probe 25 million new, historical Death Index Records for Insee, France, and nearly 4 million more death and burial records for England this week on FamilySearch. Look for more ancestors in new indexed vital records from France, England, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia, Denmark, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Sierra Leone, American Samoa and South Africa. Records added from the United States were from AL, AZ, CA, DE, DC, FL, GA, HA, ID, IA, LA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NJ, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA Wi, and WY.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|2,688
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|4,217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|7,295
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|18,869
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|6,313
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|6,324
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|465
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,388
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|25,725
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|40,100
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936
|23,762
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980
|161,613
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England Death Record,1998-2015
|3,293,133
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|2,737
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|3,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|104
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|20,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950
|54,552
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|1,094
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|15,065
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Insee Social Security Death Index, 1970-2019
|25,030,960
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Paris, Marriage Records, 1860-1918
|270,180
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Roma, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1863-1930
|179,644
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|23,598
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|1,679
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|25,829
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,246
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,038
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|18,328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|5,270
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|557
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000
|14
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|18,652
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|963
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001
|3,535
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948
|1,927
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records
|21
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010
|277
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|United States
|Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|834
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945
|29
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Pensacola, Passenger lists of citizens and aliens arriving and departing at Pensacola, Florida, 1924-1948
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|10,386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|341
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|151,011
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|903
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho Naturalization Records, 1892-1990
|115
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|2,550
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|28,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|352
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917
|57,770
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001
|396,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905
|229
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|226
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|263,783
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938
|3,988
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|185
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Essex County, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Burials, 1776-1979
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|20,406
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936
|4,743
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986
|46,810
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Rose Hill Burial Park, Interment cards, 1917-1982
|726
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|3,002
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931
|24,009
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|54
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960
|95
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|57,834
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|4,800
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, El Paso, Applications for Non-Resident Aliens Border Crossing Identification Cards, 1945-1952
|440
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959
|1,337
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|97,577
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908-1910
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|7,739
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont, Passenger Lists, 1895-1924
|102,351
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|2,957
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wyoming, Reclaim the Records, State Archives Vital Records, 1908-1966
|1,592
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
