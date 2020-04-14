The Ontario Historical Society Launches Ontario History Journal Digital Archive

The following announcement was written by the Ontario Historical Society:

The Ontario Historical Society (OHS) is excited to announce that, for the first time, the entire run of over 120 years of the Society’s Ontario History journal is now available online. The OHS has digitized the full text of over 2,000 articles and book reviews, making the archive the largest single collection of stories about Ontario’s history.

Ontario History journal, formerly called Papers & Records, is one of the oldest history journals in Canada, having been published continuously since 1899. The journal’s archive contains a wealth of original documents and new research, written by a “who’s who” of Ontario historians, and comprises one of the most important sources for the history of the province.

Students, teachers, historians, researchers, genealogists, and anyone interested in Canadian history will benefit from digital access to back issues of the journal.

Everything from 1899 to 1915 (13 issues) and 2005 Autumn to 2018 (27 issues) is open access and free to read, the latter through our partnership with not-for-profit digital publisher and scholarly disseminator Érudit.

Ontario History from 1916 to 2005 Spring (236 issues) is available to OHS Individual and Lifetime members on the OHS website as a new member benefit. Visit our website to become an OHS member and get year-round access to this unrivaled resource on the rich history of our province.

The OHS acknowledges the many generous members, subscribers, and donors who have supported the Ontario History digitization project, including the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, and the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Please visit the Ontario History digital archive at https://ontariohistoricalsociety.ca/back-issues/.

Founded in 1888, The Ontario Historical Society is a not-for-profit corporation and registered charity; a nongovernment group bringing together people of all ages, all walks of life and all cultural backgrounds interested in preserving some aspect of Ontario’s history. For more information, please go to www.ontariohistoricalsociety.ca.