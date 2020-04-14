Trump Says He Will Ask for a Delay to the 2020 U.S. Census

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will ask for a delay to the 2020 Census to make sure it is completed safely and accurately.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, said in a statement that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the plans during a conference call with lawmakers. Federal law requires some of that data be compiled before the end of this year.

The Commerce Department acknowledged the timeline changes and said in a statement it is “seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.”

The department said it is developing a plan to re-open hundreds of field offices nationwide on June 1 and begin deploying tens of thousands of enumerators nationwide soon after. Among the important tasks of those Census takers is to go door-to-door to homes that have not responded to the Census.

Maloney said the call was “hastily” arranged and complained that the director of the Census Bureau was not included. “The Oversight Committee will carefully examine the Administration’s request, but we need more information that the Administration has been unwilling to provide,” she wrote.

You can read more in an article by Jason Hoffman, Gregory Wallace, and Haley Byrd, in the CNN web site at https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/13/politics/census-trump-coronavirus.