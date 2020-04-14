What Really Happened to the 1890 U.S. Census?

On January 10, 1921, a major fire broke out in the U.S. Commerce Building in Washington, D.C. The fire department responded quickly, but the building was already ablaze when the firemen arrived. A crowd of about ten thousand people quickly gathered and watched the flames and the efforts of the fire department.

Due to heavy smoke, the firemen were unable to get close to the flames. The firemen eventually chopped holes in the floor of the building and simply dumped in thousands of gallons of water, drenching everything below. Of course, “everything” included millions of paper records of the 1890 U.S. Census.

Hundreds of stories have been published over the years about the tragic loss by fire of the U.S. 1890 Census. Almost all genealogists studying ancestry in the United States are aware of the story. Indeed, most of the hundreds of published stories have been more or less accurate, although brief. Many details have been ignored. It is obvious, but rarely mentioned, that bureaucratic mismanagement was a major factor in the loss of the records. One fact has always been clear, however: the records of 63 million people were lost. Indeed, this was a loss of a significant piece of United States history.

Surprisingly, not all the records were destroyed.

The following morning Census Director Sam Rogers reported the extensive damage to the 1890 schedules, estimating 25 percent destroyed, and another 50 percent of the remainder damaged by water, smoke, and fire. That leaves 25 percent of the records more or less untouched. Even most of the 50 percent listed as “damaged” were believed to be readable. Rogers estimated it would take two to three years to copy off and save all the damaged records.

A few days later an assessment by Census Bureau Clerk T. J. Fitzgerald was far more pessimistic. Fitzgerald told reporters that the priceless 1890 records were “certain to be absolutely ruined. There is no method of restoring the legibility of a water-soaked volume.” His assessment probably was accurate for records stored in a building without air conditioning, containing tons of water-soaked paper records with no easy method of drying them out elsewhere. (Air conditioning and humidity control were almost unknown in 1921.)

Nonetheless, the water-soaked records were soon moved to another building as the original Commerce Building needed to be repaired. However, the new location also had no air conditioning or humidity control. The documents remained in the second location for several years as mold, mildew, and rot set in. Thirteen years later, the Census Bureau finally destroyed the remaining 1890 schedules. We can assume that most of the water-soaked, rotting documents were no longer readable by that time.

Surprisingly, most genealogists are not aware that about 6,000 of those records did survive and are available today. While that is only a tiny 0.0001 percent of the 63 million records of people who were originally documented, there is always a slight chance that your ancestor’s records may have survived.

