The National Genealogical Society Announces 2020 Family History Conference Will be Virtual

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 16 APRIL 2020—Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the nation and concern for the health and safety of all involved in the National Genealogical Society (NGS) 2020 Family History Conference, NGS has changed its in-person conference to a virtual conference.

“Our main priority is to protect the welfare of all attendees, speakers, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff involved in the conference,” said NGS President Benjamin Spratling. “We really want to thank Visit Salt Lake, the Salt Palace Convention Center, and our partner hotels for working with us to help transition this event to a virtual one.”

NGS is developing a virtual conference event that is a mixture of live and on-demand programming. A full day of NGS 2020 Live! is planned for Wednesday, 20 May, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EDT). In addition, streaming access to many more sessions will be available starting in July.

In the near future, NGS will release more news about its virtual conference. NGS will also provide its registrants, speakers, award recipients, exhibitors, and sponsors with specific information, including how all prior commitments to social events, meals, workshops, and tour fees, as well as registration, will be handled in the coming days.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.

Additional comment by Dick Eastman: anyone concerned with canceling hotel accommodations can check the NGS website for information on hotel cancelations (https://conference.ngsgenealogy.org/accommodations/).