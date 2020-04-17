Ancestor Network’s New Online Irish Genealogy Advisory Service

Even with all the COVID-19 happenings, is launching a new online Irish genealogy advisory service. The announcement states:

Hi friends and colleagues of Ancestor Network and Flyleaf Press. We wish you and your loved ones good health from Ireland.

With this lockdown, now is a great time to explore your Irish family history. There is no better time than now in getting more connected with your own Irish family history and heritage.

During the lockdown, all the libraries, and archives and repositories are closed; there is no travel to Ireland or anywhere really for a while; but people like you will still want to research their Irish ancestors online; or to learn how to do it by reading a book, or getting some online coaching or genealogy education.

Ancestor Network is Ireland’s leading genealogy company with a team of highly experienced professional genealogists across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

We have launched our new, unique service to help you break down those Irish genealogy brick walls, without the need for you to travel any further than to your own computer.

Simply connect with us here and we can set up your remote Irish genealogy session.

You can learn more at https://ancestornetwork.ie/ as well as in the YouTube video below: