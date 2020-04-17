Bill Wyman: Amateur Historian and Would-Be Archivist

This article is not genealogy-related but it does deal with history. I also found it interesting.

83-year-old Bill Wyman is an amateur historian and a metal detector enthusiast. Treasure detecting adventures in the British Isles are detailed in Wyman’s 2005 illustrated book Treasure Islands, co-written with Richard Havers.

“I’ve found 200 old coins, Roman brooches and an axe from 1700 BC. I’ve discovered Roman sites, all manner of 15th-century artifacts, all of which are verified by the British Museum.”

Wyman says that he should have been an archivist. However, he missed his calling and did not follow that career path. Instead, he spent the past 60 years as a singer and guitarist.

Bill Wyman’s best-known career was when he was a member of the Rolling Stones from 1962 until 1993.

In a related note, a member of the Rolling Stones is now 83 years old! (gasp)

Since 1997, Bill Wyman has recorded and toured with his own band, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. I have several of the Rhythm Kings’ albums and listen to them often.

OK, so they are not really record albums. I own them as MP3 audio files. I’m not THAT old-fashioned, even if I am an aging Stones fan and have been to several of their concerts over the years (and Mick Jagger doesn’t look so young these days either)!