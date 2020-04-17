MyHeritage LIVE 2020 has been Postponed!

MyHeritage has been planning its annual users conference that is held every year in a different world city. This year’s event was scheduled to be held 25 and 26 October in Tel Aviv. (See my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/12/11/announcing-myheritage-live-2020-in-tel-aviv/ for the details.)

Due to all the issues with the CoronaVirus pandemic, MyHeritage today issued the following announcement:

We’re writing to let you know that in light of the global situation, MyHeritage has made the decision to postpone MyHeritage LIVE 2020.

We were really looking forward to seeing you in Tel Aviv, but ultimately, your safety is paramount. While we certainly hope things will be getting back to normal by the end of October, there is no guarantee that will be the case, and we want to be sure you’ll have plenty of time to change any plans and reservations you have made.

All MyHeritage LIVE tickets purchased will be refunded in full via Eventbrite. You’ll receive an email notifying you when your payment has been refunded.

We are keeping close tabs on the situation and will update you about future events and conferences as soon as the situation becomes clearer. In the meantime, we hope you and yours stay safe and healthy, and look forward to getting together in person again when circumstances permit.

Best wishes,

The MyHeritage team