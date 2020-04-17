New Burial Records From England and North America Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

We’ve added over 2.8 million records to our extensive burial collection this week, including;

Greater London Burial Index

Over 31,000 new records covering 10 parishes across the Greater London area have been added to this unique collection. The records consist of transcriptions of the original burial record. The parishes covered in this latest release are:

Edmonton with records from 1813 to 1866 Enfield, St Andrew with records from 1754 to 1812 Southwark, St Thomas with records from 1754 to 1812 St Andrew by the Wardrobe with records from 1754 to 1812 St Andrew Undershaft with records from 1754 to 1812 St Anne & St Agnes with records from 1754 to 1812 St Benet Paul’s Wharf with records from 1754 to 1812 St Dunstan in the West with records from 1754 to 1812 St Mary Magdalen Old Fish Street with records from 1753 to 1812 St Michael Wood Street (including St Mary Staining) with records from 1754 to 1812



This week’s new additions to the Greater London Burial Index have been provided by Cliff Webb, John Hanson and Monica Stevens.

Surrey Burials

Over 450,000 additional transcripts of burial records from the South East of England have been added to this exclusive collection. All parishes have been updated, significantly in some cases. Check our parish list for details of the parishes and timeframes covered.

All of these newly-released records have been provided by our partners at the West Surrey Family History Society.

United States BillionGraves Index

More than 2.1 million records have been added to our cemetery index for the United States.

The BillionGraves index is a great resource if you’re looking for information about your ancestor’s death. It includes over 21 million headstone records for the United States alone. Each entry includes a transcript of what’s included in the record, a photograph of the gravestone, and GPS details of the precise location of the gravestone. So you can see your ancestor’s grave without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Canada BillionGraves Index

We’ve also added over 97,000 records to our BillionGraves cemetery index for Canada.

Headstones are a great resource for family history. They provide vital information about your ancestors, such as birth and death dates and may also provide additional details about their lives. Gravestone inscriptions can show family relationships, societies or organisations your ancestors may have been part of, military rank or affiliation, religious denomination and more. They could even reveal those missing clues you need to overcome a tricky ‘brick wall’ and provide guidance on where to go next in your hunt for your past.

Newspapers

Two new publications from England and updates to six other titles sees our newspaper collection bolstered yet again. Brand new to the collection this week are:

West Bridgford Advertiser covering the years 1915, 1922-1926 and 1928-1930 Beds and Herts Pictorial covering the years 1921-1923, 1925, 1931 and 1933



As well as those brand new additions, the following six titles, including a couple of leading regional papers from North West England, have been updated: