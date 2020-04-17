TheGenealogist Announces Extra Resources Now Added to the Company’s Free First Steps Package

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist’s FREE “First Steps” package to encourage beginners to Stay at Home and research their Family Tree has been expanded with new records and images

TheGenealogist’s Free First Steps offer has proved incredibly popular among those looking to start a new hobby while staying at home in the pandemic.

Mark Bayley, Head of Content says:

“We have been overwhelmed by such a positive response to our Free First Steps package and it has encouraged us to do even more. We have decided to help users trace back even further, adding yet more free resources.”

Now you can extend your research as TheGenealogist has added a further two years of census for England and Wales, along with the original images! *

Original image of 1911 census record for Buckingham Palace

© Crown copyright Images reproduced courtesy of The National Archives, London, England

Also included is the Complete Birth, Marriage & Death records index for England and Wales 1837-2005, access to TheGenealogist’s image archive and a really practical subscription to Discover Your Ancestors digital magazines to use for 3 months. No card details, no subscription, just completely free.

People on social media are already talking about TheGenealogist’s First Steps:

“This will be a life saver for many people” – Gwyneth, Wales

“You are helping my lockdown (be) so much better and productive.” – Rachel, Coventry

“What a very generous offer” @Book_magpie

“Thank you. I can now do more family research” – Lorraine, New Zealand

“Thank you for this kind offer. I am finding it really helpful for researching my family.” J Tafe

Researchers can begin their discovery now at https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/first-steps/.

The Free First Steps access will now include:

Complete Birth, Marriage & Death records index for England and Wales 1837-2005

English & Welsh Census Records to see where ancestors were living in 1891, 1901 and in 1911, now with images *

TreeView the online family tree builder

Image Archive of churches, places and people from the past

A high quality monthly digital magazine packed full of stories, case studies, social history articles and research advice

TheGenealogist’s First Steps package will give those people beginning their journey on the compelling road to discovering their ancestors some free and very useful family history resources.

Find out more about this package at https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/first-steps/.

*Images courtesy of The National Archives

About TheGenealogist

TheGenealogist is an award-winning online family history website, who put a wealth of information at the fingertips of family historians. Their approach is to bring hard to use physical records to life online with easy to use interfaces such as their Tithe and newly released Lloyd George Domesday collections.

TheGenealogist’s innovative SmartSearch technology links records together to help you find your ancestors more easily. TheGenealogist is one of the leading providers of online family history records. Along with the standard Birth, Marriage, Death and Census records, they also have significant collections of Parish and Nonconformist records, PCC Will Records, Irish Records, Military Records, Occupations, Newspaper record collections amongst many others.

TheGenealogist uses the latest technology to help you bring your family history to life. Use TheGenealogist to find your ancestors today!

About The National Archives

The National Archives is one of the world’s most valuable resources for research and an independent research organisation in its own right. As the official archive and publisher for the UK government, and England and Wales they are the guardians of some of the UK’s most iconic national documents, dating back over 1,000 years. Their role is to collect and secure the future of the government record, both digital and physical, to preserve it for generations to come, and to make it as accessible and available as possible. The National Archives brings together the skills and specialisms needed to conserve some of the oldest historic documents as well as leading digital archive practices to manage and preserve government information past, present and future.

http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ http://www.legislation.gov.uk/