Your Risk of Getting Sick From Covid-19 May Lie in Your Genes

· April 17, 2020 · DNA · No Comments

You have inherited many things from your ancestors, including a possible risk of catching the Covid-19 virus. According to an article by Kristen V Brown and Michelle Fay Cortez in the Bloomberg web site:

Some people experience Covid-19 as nothing more than a mild cold, and others exhibit no symptoms at all. Then there are the thousands who sicken and, often, die. Scientists are working hard to understand the underlying reasons for such huge discrepancies in symptoms and outcomes. No one knows the answer yet. One theory: It is locked deep in our genetic makeup.

“What is it that makes some people very sick and other people hardly sick at all? There are two major possibilities,” says Kári Stefánsson, head of deCODE Genetics, an Icelandic subsidiary of Amgen Inc. that has conducted some of the most extensive studies of the virus to date. One is the genetic sequence of the virus itself: that some strains make people sicker than others, he says. The other: the unique genetics of each person who catches the disease.

You can read a lot more at: https://bloom.bg/2RJo7Vk.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: