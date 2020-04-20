Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Reduce the Errors in Your Genealogy Database

MyHeritage LIVE 2020 has been Postponed!

The National Genealogical Society Announces 2020 Family History Conference Will be Virtual

UPDATE #24: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

What Really Happened to the 1890 U.S. Census?

Converting My Personal Library to Digital

Genealogy Provides the Strength to Persevere

Your Risk of Getting Sick From Covid-19 May Lie in Your Genes

The Genetic Detective: ABC News Series Follows Investigative Genealogist

The Ontario Historical Society Launches Ontario History Journal Digital Archive

Ancestor Network’s New Online Irish Genealogy Advisory Service

Burials on Hart Island, Where New York’s Unclaimed Lie in Mass Graves, Have Risen Fivefold

New Burial Records From England and North America Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist Announces Extra Resources Now Added to the Company’s Free First Steps Package

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 April 2020

Ancestry® Names Dr. Ron Park Executive Vice President of Health and DNA

Bill Wyman: Amateur Historian and Would-Be Archivist

Trump Says He Will Ask for a Delay to the 2020 U.S. Census

