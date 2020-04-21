Forces War Records Announces an Expansion of UK Military Records

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

Our UK Military Records are Expanding – Search NEW Collection with original digitised documents.

Forces War Records are working with The National Archives to add new collections with original digitised documents. In addition to over 24 million transcribed records, you will now be able to discover a wide variety of collections with additional digital images of original historical records covering both World War One and World War Two with many more to follow over 2020 and beyond.

Discover New Collections with Original Documents Released on Forces War Records:

• Japanese Registers of POWs WWII

The records comprise of three registers which record the names of over 13,000 allied Prisoners of War and civilian internees of British and other nationalities held in camps in Singapore, during the Second World War. ‘Search These Records’

• King George VI 1937 Coronation Medal Roll

These records contain nominal rolls and category lists for the commemorative medal issued to celebrate the coronation of King George VI. Those receiving the medals include civilians as well as those in the armed forces. ‘Search These Records’

• Records of Officers Services 1775-1914

The records of officers’ services give the different ranks held by the officer and his services, together with certain personal particulars which may include date and place of birth, when/where married and to whom, and any qualifications. ‘Search These Records’

• Royal Navy Medal Rolls 1793-1955

Rolls and lists of officers and men of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines who were awarded or claimed medals and clasps issued to commemorate actions and campaigns. The series contains awards of the British War Medal, Victory Medal and 1914-15 Star to men of the Mercantile Marine Reserve and to officers and men of the Royal Naval Reserve. ‘Search These Records’

• Royal Naval Reserve Officers Service Records 1862-1964

These records contain the service records for Royal Naval Reserves officers between 1862 and 1964. These records of service include engineers and paymasters. ‘Search These Records’

• Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Officers Service Records WWI

Search through our Service Records of Officers’ who served in the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve (RNVR) during the First World War. ‘Search These Records’

