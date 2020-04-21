New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 20 April 2020

Examine 2 million US newspaper obituaries and a million South African probate records newly added to FamilySearch this week. Find ancestors in Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, and American Medical Association Deceased Physicians records. New recors were also added for Uruguay, Great Britain, Paraguay, Colombia, Germany, Peru, Honduras, Brazil, Nova Scotia, Chile, Sri Lanka, and American Samoa. Additional US records are from MA, SD, MD, MS, PA, LA, CA, NC, UT, IA, GA, VA, GA, OH, NJ, VT, and SD.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|4,395
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Prison Records, 1838-1912
|291
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|18,653
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|2,641
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|4,368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977
|1,195
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|6,905
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|5,863
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|13,086
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|48,335
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England Death Records, 1998-2015
|31
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|2,267
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|567
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|4,384
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|England
|England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980
|119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|27,629
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|17,436
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|45,837
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|39,536
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|65,030
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|7,727
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|41,686
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|4,002
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911
|598
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,861
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|23,024
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|5,478
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958
|1,128,563
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990
|10,376
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|137,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|12,697
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|1,939
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001
|497
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948
|4,946
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Francisco Crew Manifests, 1896-1921
|2,589
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010
|189
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|329
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|8,512
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Savannah Passenger Lists, 1906-1945
|3,742
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Washington County, Federal Census, 1890
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|10,295
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|48,836
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952
|142,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Gloucester Passenger and Crew Lists, 1906-1943
|24,147
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Index to Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at Boston, 1921-1949
|262,878
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|50,025
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956
|365
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983
|2,338
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|3,320
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|18,207
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936
|409
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986
|3,360
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|49,809
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916
|669
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|150,356
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|1,856
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Special Voter Registration, 1867-1869
|289
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|112,879
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|2
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783
|139,060
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, California, Certificates Surrendered at San Francisco from Aliens Previously at Honolulu, Hawaii, 1912-1946
|23,125
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|1,997,916
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|11,405
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954
|1,911
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|5,206
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880
|5,493
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980
|204,746
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
