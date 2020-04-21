New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 20 April 2020

Examine 2 million US newspaper obituaries and a million South African probate records newly added to FamilySearch this week.  Find ancestors in Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, and American Medical Association Deceased Physicians records. New recors were also added for Uruguay, Great Britain, Paraguay, Colombia, Germany, Peru, Honduras, Brazil, Nova Scotia, Chile, Sri Lanka, and American Samoa.  Additional US records are from MA, SD, MD, MS, PA, LA, CA, NC, UT, IA, GA, VA, GA, OH, NJ, VT, and SD. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 4,395 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
Australia Australia, South Australia, Prison Records, 1838-1912 291 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 18,653 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 2,641 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 4,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977 1,195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 6,905 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 5,863 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 13,086 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 48,335 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England Death Records, 1998-2015 31 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983 2,267 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 567 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 4,384 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
England England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980 119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 27,629 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 17,436 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 45,837 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 39,536 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 65,030 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 7,727 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 41,686 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,002 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911 598 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,861 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 23,024 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 5,478 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958 1,128,563 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990 10,376 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935 137,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 12,697 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,939 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001 497 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 4,946 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Francisco Crew Manifests, 1896-1921 2,589 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 189 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some access restrictions may apply)
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 329 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 8,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Savannah Passenger Lists, 1906-1945 3,742 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Washington County, Federal Census, 1890 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 10,295 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905 368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 48,836 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952 142,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Gloucester Passenger and Crew Lists, 1906-1943 24,147 0 New indexed records collection
United States Massachusetts, Index to Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at Boston, 1921-1949 262,878 0 New indexed records collection
United States Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 50,025 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956 365 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983 2,338 0 New indexed records collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 3,320 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 18,207 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936 409 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 3,360 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 49,809 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916 669 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 150,356 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 1,856 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Special Voter Registration, 1867-1869 289 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 112,879 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783 139,060 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, California, Certificates Surrendered at San Francisco from Aliens Previously at Honolulu, Hawaii, 1912-1946 23,125 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 1,997,916 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 11,405 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954 1,911 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 5,206 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880 5,493 0 New indexed records collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980 204,746 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

