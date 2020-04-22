NOTE: This announcement was written by The National Archives located at Kew, Richmond, Greater London, England TW9 4DU, and should not be confused with the national archives of any other country.

Here is a quote from an announcement from The National Archives’ web site:

“We are making digital records available on our website free of charge for as long as our Kew site is closed to visitors.

“Registered users will be able to order and download up to 10 items at no cost, to a maximum of 50 items over 30 days. The limits are there to try and help manage the demand for content and ensure the availability of our digital services for everyone.

“To access the service and download for free, users will be required to:

Register/sign in to their Discovery account before adding items to their basket (maximum ten items per basket)

Abide by the terms of our fair use policy

Complete the order process to receive a download link, which will remain active for 30 days. (The link will also be saved in ‘Your orders’ in your account for 30 days)

“Our usual terms of use still apply – digital copies can be downloaded for non-commercial private use and educational purposes only, and bulk downloads and web crawlers are not permitted.”

You can read all the details at: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digital-downloads/.