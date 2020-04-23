Franco American Portal Project – Building a Discovery Tool for Franco American Collections

The Franco American Portal Project is a five-university collaboration to improve access to archival collections. The project identifies archival materials concerning French-Canadian, Québécois(e), and Acadian diaspora communities in the US Northeast––wherever these materials have been collected around the world––and brings them together in a single online space to make them searchable, discoverable, and accessible to the public.

Our Project

The Franco American Portal Project is a five-university collaboration to build an online portal to Franco American archival collections. Our project addresses the need for online access to Franco American cultural history by: locating and identifying archival materials that concern French-Canadian, Québécois(e), and Acadian diaspora communities in the US Northeast–wherever these materials have been collected around the world; bringing together information about these collections and their contents in an organized, searchable, and culturally conscientious way; and making accessible these collections and their contents by directing the public toward their digital presence and the institutions that collect and preserve them.

Our Team

The Franco American Portal Project is funded by the University of Maine. It is a collaboration between UMaine, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Fort Kent, Assumption College, and Saint Anselm College: five institutions in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts that coordinate Franco American research and steward significant archival materials from the French-Canadian and Acadian diaspora in the US.

Meet our project staff and advisory board.

Timeline

The Franco American Portal Project began in December 2018 with its first advisory board meeting. A beta version of the portal is now available for trial and exhibition. In April 2020, the Franco American Portal Project was awarded a Humanities Collections and Reference Resources Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For More Information

To learn more, contact Jacob Albert, UMaine Franco American Programs, at jacob.albert[at]maine.edu. Read where this project has been featured in the press.