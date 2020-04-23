MyHeritage Announces U.S. Yearbooks are Now Available Online FREE of Charge and In Color

Using a new feature available on MyHeritage, I just looked at my high school yearbook and found that adding color to my picture did not improve my looks! However, the young lady’s picture next to mine looks even better than what I remembered.
I was also surprised to find five other young men who have the same name as mine, all graduating the same year but from different high schools all over the U.S.
You probably will find somewhat similar results if you search for your on high school yearbook or for those of your friends and relatives.
The colorized high school yearbooks are available now and FREE access for everyone will last through May 23, 2020.
Detailed information about how to access the new service, including numerous screenshots, may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/04/u-s-yearbook-records-now-free-and-in-color/.
Here is the announcement from MyHeritage:
We’ve opened up access to our yearbook collection for FREE, through May 23, 2020! Our yearbook collection consists of 290 million names in 36 million pages, from yearbooks across the U.S. from 1890 until 1979. Take this opportunity to reminisce about your own high school years or search for your loved ones in the collection.
In addition, following the successful release of MyHeritage In Color™ (10 million photos were colorized in the first 3 months), one of the ideas raised by our team was to apply this technology also to records, in cases where black and white photos are abundant and colors could enhance the records. We focused our attention on the huge U.S. Yearbook collection on MyHeritage, and I’m happy to announce that you can now view our entire collection of U.S. yearbooks in color!
Search MyHeritage U.S. Yearbooks for Free Now
Ordinarily, accessing the yearbook records on MyHeritage requires a Data or Complete subscription. Now, through this wonderful freebie, anyone can access the yearbooks for free, without even having to sign up, through May 23, 2020. And the yearbooks are now colorized!
We’re doing this because we want to help our community in these challenging times and give people a fun activity to do when they are isolated at home that is genealogical, enjoyable, and free.
We’ve made it easy to share the yearbook pages on social media. Anyone who shares a yearbook page on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the hashtags #LookingGood and #FreeYearbooks and tags @MyHeritage will enter a draw. Each week we’ll select one lucky winner who will receive a free MyHeritage Complete subscription!
Can you find the Hollywood celebrity in the above yearbook page?
