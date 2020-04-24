My Online Presentation about Using the Consistency Checker in MyHeritage

I had the honor of making an online presentation about the ins and outs of the Consistency Checker for online family trees in MyHeritage. (MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter.) The online presentation was recorded and the video is now available at: https://www.facebook.com/myheritage/videos/235585401103207/.

One note: The first 6 minutes of the video is simply staring at a screen that says, “Our broadcast will begin momentarily.” The real presentation starts about 6 1/2 minutes into the video. Once you start the video, you can click and hold on the timeline shown near the bottom of the screen and “drag” the white ball up to about the 6-minute mark, then release the “hold” on your mouse.

The Consistency Checker on MyHeritage scans your family tree and identifies potential mistakes and inconsistencies in your data so that you could make the necessary changes in your tree, improving its overall quality and accuracy.

Quoting MyHeritage’s explanation of the Consistency Checker:

“The Consistency Checker employs 36 different checks on the family tree data, ranging from the obvious (e.g., a person was born before their parent, or when the parent was too young to be a parent) to the subtle and hard to find (e.g., a person was tagged in a photo and the photo is dated before the person’s birth; or two full siblings were born 5 months apart, which is impossible). Some of the issues it finds are factual mistakes (e.g. wrong birth date entered), some are bad practices (e.g. birth year entered as 22 instead of 1922, or prefix entered as part of the first name instead of in the prefix field), some are warnings about possible data entry errors (e.g. a woman’s married surname was apparently entered as her maiden surname, or a place was entered that looks suspiciously like a date) and some are inconsistencies you may want to fix, such as references to the same place name with two different spellings. Any issue you feel is fine and should intentionally not be addressed can easily be marked to be ignored and will not be reported again.”

