New and Exclusive Kent Parish Records Are Now Available to Search on Findmypast

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

New baptism, marriage and burial records join the largest collection of UK parish records available online.

Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the online publication of over 1.2 million new Kent Parish records in partnership in association with the Medway archives.

Digitised and published online for the very first time, these new additions have been joined Findmypast’s existing collection of Kent records provided in association with Canterbury Cathedral Archives, Kent County Council, Medway Archives, the North West Kent Family History Society and Val Brown.

Now containing over 9.9 million records, Findmypast’s Kent collection forms the most comprehensive online repository of Kent parish registers in the word.

This week’s Findmypast Friday new additions include

Over 490,000 new records covering 71 parishes have been added to our Kent baptismal collection. Baptism records can reveal excellent details for your family tree including:

Your ancestors’ names Their birth and baptism dates Their parents’ names Their parents’ occupations Where they were baptised Their religious denominations



The records consist of transcriptions of the original baptism record.

For all of this week’s Kent additions, check the parish list for details of the new parishes and time frames covered.

Once you’ve found your ancestor’s baptism record, it’s time to find their marriage. To help with this, we’ve added over 360,000 additional transcripts of marriage records to our Kent parish collection. Marriage records can reveal even more details for growing your family tree including:

Your ancestors’ names Their age and birth year Their marriage date Spouse’s names Where they were married Where they lived Their father’s names and occupations Witness names for both bride and groom



70 new parishes have been added to this record set.

The Kent Collection is rounded-off with brand new burial records from 54 parishes across the county, over 378,000 of them. Burial records provide details on the final resting place of your ancestors including:

Their names Their birth, death and burial dates Their ages when they died Their occupations Where they were buried Their religious denominations



Our newspaper collection continues to grow every week. This week, we have added 68,516 brand new pages, including one new title. The new paper covers British colonial governance in India:

Bombay Gazette from 1792, 1813-1814, 1816-1841, 1850-1856, 1858 and 1860-1868



As well as that, the following five papers have had more pages added from the listed years:

