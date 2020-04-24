The Genealogist Announces: Newly Released Property Records for Kingston upon Thames, Hook and Malden

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released the Kingston upon Thames, Hook and Malden areas into its Lloyd George Domesday Survey Records on the Map Explorer™. Researchers can use these fully searchable property records to find where ancestors from Kingston had lived or ran a business in the 1910-1915 period. You can now search over half a million individuals in this collection.

Family history researchers searching for where their ancestors lived in the period before the First World War are able to find the actual plots for buildings and explore the district as it was in that period on large scale OS maps linked to the field books containing descriptions of the properties. The Lloyd George Domesday Survey records are part of TheGenealogist’s powerful Map Explorer™ that gives users a number of georeferenced historic map overlays and modern base maps to view. Sliding the opacity controls makes it possible to see how the topography has changed over the years as one map fades to another.

Researchers often find it frustrating when, having discovered an address where their ancestors had once lived, find that the road names have changed over time. World War II

Blitz bombing resulted in many areas being destroyed and rebuilt. Many of these sites, however, were not restored exactly as they were before. When alterations during redevelopment made them unrecognizable from what had stood there before the changes can mean that searching for where an ancestor lived using modern maps can be a frustrating experience.

TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer™ displaying Kingston upon Thames Lloyd George Domesday Survey Map

The Lloyd George Domesday Survey records are sourced from The National Archives and are being digitised by TheGenealogist.

TheGenealogist’s Lloyd George Domesday records link individual properties to extremely detailed maps used in 1910-1915

Full descriptions of each property with its valuation recorded in field books

Locate an address previously found in a census or street directory down to a specific house

Fully searchable by name, county, parish and street

The maps will zoom in to show the individual properties as they were in 1910-1915

Transparency sliders enable you to compare and contrast modern and historic street maps

Overlay with a range of old maps to see the wider area as it had once been

Allows you to display county or parish boundaries

Searching for an ancestor identifies their property with a green pin

Check neighbouring properties by clicking the red pins and selecting ‘View Transcript’

Read the article:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/property-records-finds-ancestors-homes-and-business-in-kingston-upon-thames-1251/

