UPDATE #26: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

New updates: Maryland, Pennsylvania (Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh), USA National (the Eastern European Family History Conference)

As the COVID-19 (or CoronaVirus) outbreak spreads, many public events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences… leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans.

Genealogy events are not immune to these concerns. I plan to publish notices of cancellations of genealogy-related events for as long as there is a need for these notices.

—Notice(s)—

New updates since the last update are marked with a red asterisk (*).

Israel – Tel Aviv – MyHeritage LIVE 2020 has been Postponed

Due to all the issues with the CoronaVirus pandemic, MyHeritage today issued the following announcement:

We’re writing to let you know that in light of the global situation, MyHeritage has made the decision to postpone MyHeritage LIVE 2020.

We were really looking forward to seeing you in Tel Aviv, but ultimately, your safety is paramount. While we certainly hope things will be getting back to normal by the end of October, there is no guarantee that will be the case, and we want to be sure you’ll have plenty of time to change any plans and reservations you have made.

All MyHeritage LIVE tickets purchased will be refunded in full via Eventbrite. You’ll receive an email notifying you when your payment has been refunded.

We are keeping close tabs on the situation and will update you about future events and conferences as soon as the situation becomes clearer. In the meantime, we hope you and yours stay safe and healthy, and look forward to getting together in person again when circumstances permit.

New Zealand – DNA Discovery 2020 Classes in New Zealand to be Held Online as Virtual Meetings

Not only is this planned in-person classroom sessions being changed because of concerns about the CoronaVius pandemic, the change on “virtual classes” means that many more people will be able to attend from around the world. The following is an announcement from the DNA Discovery Team:

The virus may have stopped them hopping on a plane to New Zealand, but it won’t stop Blaine Bettinger & Angie Bush from sharing their knowledge.

Our Christchurch and Wellington DNA Discovery 2020 classrooms are now going virtual and you can attend them online from anywhere in the world.

For those that would like to attend virtually, click on the links below to book your ticket.

21-22 March – Virtual (was Christchurch), 10.00am – 4.30pm

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-christchurch-tickets-86201640427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

27-28 March – Virtual (was Wellington) – 9.30am – 4.00pm

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-wellington-tickets-86092736693?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

These events are in NZDT. Check our guide for converting your times. https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1362/4263/files/DNA_Discovery_Time_Zones.pdf?v=1584307150

USA – National Events

(*) USA – National – the Eastern European Family History Conference has been postponed

We are sorry to inform you that the FEEFHS board decided to postpone the annual conference to 2021 due to the travel uncertainties in relation to the Corona virus.

Attendees that have already paid registration fees, will receive a full refund. Checks received will be mailed back.

USA – National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference scheduled for Salt Lake City, May 20 to 23, 2020, is Now Planned to be a Virtual Conference

NGS is developing a virtual conference event that is a mixture of live and on-demand programming. A full day of NGS 2020 Live! is planned for Wednesday, 20 May, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EDT). In addition, streaming access to many more sessions will be available starting in July.

In the near future, NGS will release more news about its virtual conference. NGS will also provide its registrants, speakers, award recipients, exhibitors, and sponsors with specific information, including how all prior commitments to social events, meals, workshops, and tour fees, as well as registration, will be handled in the coming days.

Click here to read a longer report concerning planning for this very large conference.

USA – Genealogy Cruise from New Jersey to Bermuda, with a stop in Newport, R.I., has been Canceled

We regret to announce that we have canceled our genealogy cruise to Newport and Bermuda, which had been scheduled for July 2020. We look forward to seeing you all when this passes. Those registered are being notified by the travel agency.

USA – Polish Genealogical Society of America Annual Conference, September 18-19, 2020, Has Been Cancelled

With the growing uncertainty surrounding the current coronovirus outbreak, plus the declaration of a nationwide medical emergency in the USA, the PGSA Board has unanimously agreed to cancel this year’s PGSA Conference, scheduled for September 18,19 in Chicago.

As we watch the media reports on the coronavirus pandemic, we see that it has become a global health concern, and although we pray that it fully abates in the coming months……. no one can predict when we’ll return to normal activities, such as travel, and group events such as conferences, etc. We regret cancellation of the 2020 Conference, but we believe it is the best course of action…

The PGSA Board will also be discussing possible options, such as organizing a “virtual conference” later this year, and we’ll be in touch with everyone with any updates along those lines.

USA by States, listed Alphabetically

USA – California – (Update of a previous announcement) The Sacramento Genealogical Society (also often referred to as “Root Cellar”) has postponed the Society’s Spring Seminar 2020 to September 19, 2020.

The Spring Seminar 2020 will be held at the same location as previously planned (Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church). The seminar is SOLD OUT according to their website. Details may be found at https://rootcellar.org/.

USA – California – (UPDATE) The Southern California Genealogical Society Library Will Remain Closed Through the End of May 2020

From the SCGS web site at http://www.scgsgenealogy.com/:

Due to the spread of Covid-19 and information gained from health providers instructing people over 60 to avoid even small gatherings and as a preventative measure for slowing the spread of the virus against which there is no known protection, the SCGS library will be remain closed to researchers through the end of May 2020.

At this time, we are working with all of our SCGS Interest Groups (Ethnic, Computer Software, Writer’s Group, and DNA) to organize online meetings for the month of May. We will post those updates once each group has finalized their plans.

USA – California – The Genealogy Society of Santa Cruz County is suspending all presentations and in library help through April 15.

USA – Connecticut – Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut moves event online

Join the Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut on Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m. for “From Clues to Conclusions: Can You Prove It?” presented by JGSCT member and noted genealogist Marian Burk Wood. The event will be given by webinar so you may access from the comfort of your home. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8970600216701547020

USA – Connecticut – March 28, 2020 – Descendants of the Founders of Ancient Windsor Spring Meeting and Luncheon

This event has been cancelled due to the potential COVID-19 threat.

USA – Connecticut – Connecticut Society of Genealogists Program has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19

Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020, the Connecticut Society of Genealogists presentation of Sandra Taitt-Eady of the Baobab Genealogy Society speaking on “The Connecticut-Caribbean Connection” has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 1:30 p.m.

USA – Georgia – Augusta Genealogical Society

The Adamson Library of the Augusta Genealogical Society will be closed until at least March 31st, as well as all scheduled workshops and meetings. Please check the website for updates at http://AugustaGenSociety.org.

USA – Georgia – the Owsley Family Historical Society meeting scheduled for June 4-6, 2020, in Savannah, GA, has been cancelled until 2021.

All Owsley, Ousley and Housley descendants and friends, can refer to OFHS.ORG, for information.

USA – Illinois – The Fox Valley Genealogical Society of Naperville, Illinois has cancelled the 2020 fall conference scheduled for September 26, 2020.

Plan to join us on September 25, 2021 for our rescheduled conference—PATH TO AMERICA: Immigration Records & Roadshow with Rich Venezia. Check our website https://ilfvgs.org/

USA – Indiana

The Indiana Genealogical Society’s 2020 Conference has been changed to a virtual one.More information will be available soon on the webpage: http://www.indgensoc.org/coronavirusupdate.php

USA – Iowa – Iowa Genealogical Society

Beginning on Friday, March 20th, at 4:00 PM Daylight Savings Time (our regular Friday closing time), the IGS library will be closed to the public until further notice. We WILL still have staff in the building to handle the day-to-day matters, but we just do not have enough staff or volunteers to complete the kind of rigorous, continuous cleaning and distancing necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We are also postponing all classes and interest group meetings until further notice, as well as our Spring Conference (originally slated for Saturday, April 18th). We will continue to communicate via our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as this website, http://iowagenealogy.org, and will keep you updated as new information becomes available. Please take care of yourselves and stay home as much as you can!

USA – Kansas – 2020 Heartland Family History Conference has been Canceled

We are very sorry to announce that, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are cancelling the 2020 Heartland Family History Conference scheduled for April 3 – 4, 2020 in Topeka, KS. We are really disappointed to have to do this, as we have been looking forward with great excitement to the conference. This is a situation that none of us could have anticipated, and all of us must do our part to help contain the spread of this disease and protect the health of our friends, families, colleagues and community members.

The Conference Planning team is currently exploring alternatives such as rescheduling or other possible methods of making the conference content available to you. We will be meeting with the Topeka Genealogical Society Board in the upcoming week to determine how we will proceed from here. More information will be forthcoming.

USA – Kentucky – The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR or SAR) has closed their national headquarters and genealogy library in Louisville, Kentucky until further notice. Keep an eye on https://www.sar.org/news-from-sar/ for further updates.

USA – Maine – The Maine Genealogical Society has cancelled its workshop with Cyndi Ingle scheduled for Saturday, April 18 in Augusta.

USA – Massachusetts – the Massachusetts Genealogical Council’s 2020 Seminar is now VIRTUAL

The Massachusetts Genealogical Council has switched gears and have changed the traditional format to a VIRTUAL SEMINAR on the same dates – April 4 and 5, 2020. And the price is right – $42.50 for BOTH days (originally $85/day.). You’ll need to provide your own breakfast/lunch, but will be safely in the comfort of your home, benefitting from the same type of programming lineup, with access to an electronic syllabus, online chats with speakers, a chance to win participant prizes (think doorprizes), and plans for other content available over the following weeks.

Details are available at https://www.massgencouncil.org/mgc-2020 and there is more info and an easy access to registration at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mgc-2020-virtual-seminar-origins-destinations-registration-88242326173

(*) USA – Maryland – The Harford County Public Library (Maryland) Genealogy Conference has been cancelled for 2020.

The conference originally had been postponed until August, 2020. However, the organizers have now decided to cancel this year due to the Corona-virus. As of now, the organizers are planning for March 2021.

USA – Minnesota – Minnesota Genealogy Center to Close through April 18 because of CoronaVirus Concerns

The following is an announcement from the Minnesota Genealogical Society:

The Minnesota Genealogy Center and the Hoffman Research Library will be closed March 15 through April 18 to protect the health of our members and guests during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The scheduled March 28-29 MGC Open House and the April 18 MGS Spring Conference have been canceled; these events will possibly be rescheduled at a later date. Paid Spring Conference registrations will be fully refunded.

USA – Minnesota – The upcoming quarterly meeting of the Swedish Genealogical Society of Minnesota scheduled for March 21st has been cancelled.

After careful consideration, due to uncertainty and concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have decided to err on the side of caution rather than the potential risk of our members being exposed to the virus.

USA – Minnesota – The Irish Genealogical Society International (IGSI) April 25, 2020 “Getting Ready to Search Irish Records” class by Kevin Cassidy has been postponed to Saturday, September 19, 2020.

For details check irishgenealogical.org.

USA – Missouri – St. Louis (Update to a previous announcement) – the St. Louis Genealogical Society will be having their April conference virtually.

Judy Russell will be giving 2 presentations on April 18th and 2 on April 19th. These presentations will be live and the recorded sessions will be available for 3 months. The longer time period is due to COVID-19. The other presenters will be recording their presentations at various times. They will be recorded and available for 2-3 months afterwards.

Details may be found at https://stlgs.org/ and on Judy Russell’s blog at https://www.legalgenealogist.com/2020/04/07/meet-me-in-st-louis/.

USA – New Jersey – The Ukrainian History and Education Center

The “Nashi Predky — Our Ancestors” Family History Conference is transitioning to an ONLINE format due to the CoronaVirus Pandemic.

The conference will be on the same date (April 4, 2020) with the same great speaker lineup, and at a reduced price! There will be interactive presentations with an opportunity to ask questions and to participate from the comfort of your own home. Registration link and details available at https://www.ukrhec.org/civicrm/event/info?id=78&reset=1

USA – New York

The New York branch office of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration will remain closed until at least March 20th due to the CoronaVirus concerns. See https://www.archives.gov/nyc for the details.

USA – New York – The Bronx – June 4 – Cancelled: DNA Testing – Get into Your Hand-Me-Down Genes

USA – North Carolina – Tar Heel Discoveries, originally to be held 19-24 April 2020, has been postponed indefinitely.

Until 109 E. Jones St., Raleigh, NC, home of the State Archives of North Carolina and The Government & Heritage Library (State Library of NC) reopen, it is not possible to see if the program can be rescheduled.

USA – Ohio – April 11 – the April Meeting of the Montgomery County Chapter, Ohio Genealogical Society has been canceled

USA – Ohio – The Ohio Genealogical Society annual conference (April 29 – May 2) has been cancelled.

With much regret, the Ohio Genealogical Society has cancelled the 2020 Annual Conference (scheduled for Apr 29-May 2) due to the Governor of Ohio’s mandate on large meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The safety and well-being of those attending is our utmost concern. These are unique times and circumstances for all of us.

Those that have registered will receive an email within the next week outlining your refund options. Refunds make take up to 60 days to process.

We thank you for your continuing support. We look forward to seeing you in 2021. If you have questions, we can be contacted at ogsconference@gmail.com.

USA – Oregon – March 13-23: Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones Genealogy Open House Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Observing an abundance of caution, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its free Genealogy Open House which had been due to begin March 13 and run for 10 days.

As the coronavirus has been detected in the Portland metro area, people are increasingly worried about gathering in public groups. We share that concern.

All 40 free classes will be rescheduled to this fall. Special guest speaker John Schmal, expert on Mexican Ancestry, is also postponing his appearance originally scheduled for the evening of March 18.

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon also is immediately suspending all 17 Special Interest Groups and meetings of the Portland Mac Users Group from the GFO Library. We have also canceled the GenTalk about PERSI Resources scheduled for March 21.

We are following the instructions of Governor Kate Brown. Today she asked all groups to cancel events hosting 10 people or more in high risk populations. Older adults are considered high risk. A large percentage of our members and SIG participants are older.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research.

USA – Oregon – April 4 & 5 – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones its Spring Seminar

Given concerns about large public gatherings, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its Spring Seminar, Solve Puzzles with DNA with certified genealogist Karen Stanbary, which had been scheduled for April 4 and 5.

We’re pleased to announce the new dates: Karen will come to Portland August 8 and 9 for this seminar.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research. Small gatherings of genealogy special interest groups continue to meet in the classroom.

USA – Oregon – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Library to Close for a While

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon is immediately closing its library in Portland until April 1. We will re-evaluate that status later based on how the coronavirus progresses in our community.

In addition, here is a full summary of all GFO Events canceled and rescheduled:

Canceled Special Interest Group meetings and Volunteer Work Parties. Canceled GenTalk about PERSI on March 21. Rescheduled the free Genealogy Open House to Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Rescheduled the DNA Seminar with Karen Stanbary to August 8-9.



We need to control the contagion. If closing our library to the public helps to “flatten the curve,” as epidemiologists say, then we want to play our part.

USA – Oregon – The Rogue Valley Genealogical Society, Medford, Oregon sadly cancels its Spring Seminar with guest speaker, Dr. John Colletta, April 17, 18th 2020.

View our future events at http://www.rvgslibrary.org.

(*) – USA – Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh – GRIP’s Three Institute Weeks will be Presented Virtually

The 3 weeks of the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (usually called GRIP) will be presented virtually: June 21 to 26, July 6 to 10, and July 19 to 24. Details may be offered at the Institute’s web site at: https://www.gripitt.org/courses/.

USA – Tennessee – March 21 – Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society’s bi-monthly meeting is being converted to an online meeting only! Check http://mtgs.org for a link to the presentation.

USA – Texas – March 21 – The Williamson County Genealogical Society’s annual seminar scheduled for March 21 in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled.

The seminar was going to feature Amy Johnson Crow with a series of presentations. According to the organizers:

“Due to current issues surrounding the spread of the corona virus, the decision was made to cancel the event. Unfortunately, we were unable to come up with a solution that would have allowed Amy to present to us virtually at the venue.”

Details may be found at: https://williamsontxgenealogy.org/cpage.php?pt=41

USA – Texas – The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple, Texas will be temporarily closed as a preventative measure.

The Texas Czech Genealogical Society Workshop scheduled for April 3-4 has been postponed. Additionally, all Tarok games and film screenings have been temporarily canceled.

For more information or updates, visit http://czechheritagemuseum.org.

USA – Texas – The Texoma Genealogy Group has reluctantly decided to cancel our April & May meetings.

With the current uncertainty of closures and everyone being asked to practice “social distancing,” we are taking our part of any uncertainty out of our members’ lives.

USA – Utah – Temporary Family History Library in Salt Lake City Closure

Out of concern for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City will temporarily close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice. This closure is to support preventive efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Regional FamilySearch centers and libraries have been asked to consider the direction of their local and government leaders, and then make informed decisions about temporary closures. If you plan to visit a FamilySearch center soon, please call ahead to ensure it is open at the regular times. (Included at the bottom of this post is a list of centers that are currently closed.)

We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to use the vast genealogical resources available at FamilySearch.org to continue your family discoveries. During the time the Family History Library is closed, personal assistance will continue to be provided online through FamilySearch Communities and Family History Library Classes and Webinars.

USA – Utah – 52nd annual BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy, Scheduled for July 28–31, 2020, is Cancelled

We are sad to announce that in accordance with BYU COVID-19 Guidelines the 2020 BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy from July 28-31 will be cancelled. The pre-conference on July 27 will also be cancelled. We know the guidelines were given after careful and prayerful consideration and with concern for the health of all. All who have registered for the conference will automatically be issued a full refund. We are so disappointed that we are not able to gather with you on campus this year, and look forward to joining with you again next year.

USA – Virginia – The Fairfax Genealogical Society in Fairfax County, Virginia has canceled its Spring Conference scheduled for 3-4 April, 2020.

Additional information is available on the society’s website at : https://fxgs.org/index.php.

USA – Virginia Genealogical Society and the Library of Virginia (update to a previous listing)

From the Virginia Genealogical Society: “Today, Thursday, 12 March, we were notified by the Library of Virginia that all public programming through the end of April has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus situation. Consequently, the Virginia Genealogical Society library day and spring conference scheduled for 17 and 18 April are affected. The library day is cancelled.”

Future updates will be posted on the VGS website at https://vgs.org/ and on the VGS Facebook page.

USA – Virginia – Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society is closed until further notice and May 13 spring membership meeting and luncheon has been canceled

Virginia Governor Northam has recently issued a second Stay at Home Order to residents of the Commonwealth to protect the health and safety of Virginians and to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus that is affecting the Commonwealth. This executive order will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded.

In accordance with the governor’s order, and for the health and safety of our members, supporters and guests, the Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society’s headquarters in Montross is closed to the public until further notice and the Society’s May 13 spring membership meeting and luncheon has been canceled.

USA – Washington – the Olympia Genealogical Society Spring Seminar, originally scheduled for March 28 and then cancelled, has been RE-SCHEDULED as a Webinar on May 9.

Teresa Steinkamp-McMillin will talk on “Ancestral Origins Through the Eyes of a German Genealogist” See details at the society’s website at http://www.OlyGenSoc.org.

USA – Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County (Washington) Genealogical Society Cancels their 2020 Spring Seminar

From https://tpcgs.org/: “TPCGS 2020 Spring Seminar CANCELLED – It is with deep regret that TPCGS has decided that it is in everyone’s best interests to cancel our 2020 Spring Seminar. We hope to be able to reschedule it at a future date. All registrations that we have already received will be refunded. Thank you for understanding.”

USA – Washington – UPDATE to the previous announcement: All meetings of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society are cancelled until the Sept 12, 2020, meeting

Visit http://www.EWGSI.org to keep updated.

USA – Wisconsin – the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society is cancelling the 2020 Gene-A-Rama Conference. See https://wsgs.org/cpage.php?pt=311 for the details.

USA – Wisconsin -Manitowoc County Genealogical Society

The Manitowoc County Genealogical Society is canceling its “Genealogy Help” at the Manitowoc Public Library, the “Genealogy Club” activities at Lester Public Library in Two Rivers, and also the Manitowoc County Genealogical Society meetings until further notice. The Wisconsin State 2020 Gene-A-Rama in Manitowoc has also been canceled for this year. The society said it will inform the public when its activities resume.

– United Kingdom –

United Kingdom – London – The National Archives (TNA) at Kew is closed until further notice. Watch https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/coronavirus-update/ for further updates.

United Kingdom – London – The offices of the Society of Genealogists are closed until further notice.

United Kingdom – London – RootsTech London Postponed to 2021 Due to CoronaVirus Concerns

In consideration of COVID-19, FamilySearch International announced today that the RootsTech conference planned for London 5–7 November 2020, will be postponed until the fall of 2021.

The health and safety of all RootsTech London attendees, exhibitors, and speakers is the highest priority of FamilySearch International.

Those who have already registered for the event will be issued refunds.

To receive announcements and other updates regarding RootsTech London, please visit rootstech.org/london.

RootsTech in Salt Lake City is still scheduled for 3–6 February 2021.

United Kingdom – England – Essex – Chelmsford – Romany and Traveller Family History Society Society Day and Annual General Meeting has been CANCELLED

We regret that due to the Coronavirus situation and the Government announcements to curtail travel and social gatherings for at least several months, the RTFHS Committee has cancelled this year’s RTFHS Society Day and AGM. This was due to take place on Saturday 16 May 2020 in Chelmsford Essex.

We will make further announcements once the situation has improved and we are able to make fresh plans. At the moment, we are scheduled to hold a RTFHS Open Day in Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on Saturday 10 October 2020. We hope that we will still be able to go ahead with this but please look out for updates later this year on our website at http://www.rtfhs.org.uk, in the RTFHS quarterly journal, and on the RTFHS Facebook page.

United Kingdom – London – The Family Tree Live conference, due to have been held on 17 & 18 April 2020 at Alexandra Palace, has been cancelled.

Due to the current health implications concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, we have no choice but to put the well being of all concerned first, and cancel our two-day family history show. We would like to thank sincerely the many people and organisations who have put considerable time and effort into organising the event and apologise for this disappointing but unavoidable news. Further information may be found at https://www.family-tree.co.uk/family-tree-live/.

United Kingdom – Birmingham – THE Genealogy Show 2020 is Cancelled

From THE Genealogy Show web site at https://thegenealogyshow.uk/:

After much careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we announce the postponement of THE Genealogy Show 2020 which was to be held on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June 2020 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain state of affairs we have all found ourselves in, we feel it is the right decision to ensure the safety and well-being of all those involved with or due to visit THE Genealogy Show 2020.

United Kingdom – Dorset Family History Society – March 21

The Dorset Family History Society has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Family History Day on Saturday 21st March 2020. This is out of consideration for the health and well being of our volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and potential visitors because of the Coronavirus.

The Family History Day was going to be held at Parkstone Grammar School, Sopers Lane, Poole and we also didn’t want to be responsible for potentially bringing the virus onto the school premises.

Please regularly check the society’s website at https://www.dorsetfhs.org.uk/events-activities/family-history-day/ for future events which will be organised as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

United Kingdom – Oxford

The 41st Guild of One-Name Studies Conference scheduled for April 24th to 26th 2020 at Jurys Inn, Oxford, UK has been postponed and will now be held at the same venue April 23rd to 25th 2021. The AGM that was due to place on April 25th as part of the 2020 conference will now be an online meeting starting at 20.00 BST (DST). Details may be found at https://one-name.org/guild-conference-agm/.

– Canada –

Canada – Ontario – the Ontario Ancestors Annual Conference on June 5-7, 2020, has been cancelled, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the Ontario Ancestors organizers are looking to hold a virtual conference on the June 5-7, 2020 date. Details to follow. Details may be found on the society’s web site at https://mailchi.mp/ogs.on.ca/february-families-conference-registration-306557?e=97c5519c49.

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please go to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ to send the notification.